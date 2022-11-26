Nexeon Appoints Steve Dobson as Non-Executive Director





Nexeon has appointed Steve Dobson as a non-executive director. Ian Jenks, who has served as a non-executive director since 2015, has decided to step down effective January 1, 2023.

Russ Cummings, who has been a Non-Executive Director since January 2019, has been appointed Senior Independent Director.

Over the past 34 years Steve has held management, sales and engineering positions with Solvay SA in the UK, Belgium, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea. Later, he was head of Taiwan-based electronics business, with sales of 230 million he was a senior member of his leadership team at Solvay.

Steve has a proven track record growing high-tech, innovation-driven multinational companies. He has also been extensively involved in developing and commercializing new technologies for several early stage companies. He has a deep knowledge and network of the lithium battery market. Steve is a Chartered Engineer, Chartered Scientist and Fellow of the Society of Chemical Engineers.

Nexeon Chairman Andrew Hosty (pictured) said:

We thank Ian for his contributions over the past seven years. Ian is a highly respected board member and we have greatly benefited from his knowledge, experience and constructive challenges during his tenure.

“On behalf of my fellow board members, I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Steve has extensive international experience and will be a valuable addition to our Board as we expand our business to take advantage of the many opportunities in the battery market. He has an impressive track record and brings a combination of industry know-how and commercial expertise. ”

Russ brings extensive experience investing in and growing disruptive companies. He has a strong track record of identifying winners and supporting companies in their transition from startups to global corporations.

