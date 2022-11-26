Headwinds in the supply chain and their impact on ClimateTech A conversation with Inven Capital and P&G





The CleanTech, ClimateTech, and EnergyTech industries are booming, and startup investments are at record rates. With 160 of his ClimateTech unicorns in the world, climate tech investments accounted for 5 of the 10 largest VC deals in Q3 2022.

Inven Capital is part of that movement. As a VC specializing in investing in sustainability and climate tech, they have 16 of his investments in their portfolio and 4 exits since 2015. Meanwhile, on the corporate side, P&G is inviting startups to open an open innovation lab in Brussels. P&G’s primary goal is to be fully decarbonized by 2040, and we are looking to scale up to help with that. We spoke with both about the obstacles to sustainability they face and potential solutions through collaboration.

Inven Capital and P&G participated in this November 15-17 international VC & sourcing event The Big Score to discuss sustainable innovation.

Supply Chain as a Fundamental Obstacle Petr Mukhovek

When asked about the future of ClimateTech and sustainability in Europe, Petr Mikovec, Managing Director of Inven Capital, explained that it is not an innovation issue, but a supply chain issue.

Europe has big goals to achieve. To reach the recommended limit for climate warming of 1.5 degrees, the company aims to increase its solar power capacity. This means a dramatic increase in solar photovoltaic (PV) installation rates. For that we need more components. Looking at the sources, 70-95% of the world’s supply capacity comes from China, even though there have been major bottlenecks on the supply side for 10 years. Now more than ever it has become clear that it is not a good idea for him to put all the energy resource eggs in one basket. Doing so can get you into big trouble.

If we want to increase the amount of clean energy technology in Europe, we inevitably have to think about where to get all the hardware. Sourcing the majority of components from one of his countries around the world not only increases risk due to the potential political climate, but is inconsistent with other of his ESG guidelines. Being so far away from Europe means that transport has a higher carbon footprint and manufacturers are less autocratic. It is not a country that can always be relied upon to ensure fair wages and working conditions.

In the short term, Petr Mikovec says there is not much that can be done. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. In the medium term, some calculations have shown that European-produced PV solar panels can be competitive on a full cost basis, once shipping and other costs are taken into account.

P&G shares similar views when considering supply chains. While they have significantly reduced their carbon footprint in areas where they can directly impact (e.g. they have already achieved 97% of their goal of purchasing 100% green electrical energy), Fabric & Home Stuart Askew, Senior Director, Care Open Innovation, says he has found that the bigger challenge lies in ensuring the upstream and downstream sustainability of his business (Scope 3 emissions). Cooperation with raw material and packaging suppliers (upstream) and end customers (home consumers), as well as product longevity (downstream) are key areas of focus.

Consumer use of P&G products accounts for 83% of all carbon footprints, and since hot water use has a significant impact on carbon footprint, P&G will promote cold water washing at Ariel/Tide, among other things. We are addressing these through the initiative of Work on upstream supply his chain and end-of-life products is the next key area that could be fully addressed in the medium term, Askew said.

They work to ensure that their raw material and packaging suppliers put sustainability at the heart of their business, but the main driver is the amount of energy needed in the renewable carbon space (biosphere, atmosphere, technosphere, etc.). technology is still inadequate. Early stages of their development. It is available in small batches but has not yet been scaled to the speed to be economically viable or to run at levels required for energy efficiency. They feel that from around 2030, technology will actually start to recover, just in time to double down on the goal of achieving decarbonisation.

Corporate-startup collaboration as key to climate change success

Regardless of the challenge, the answer seems to lie in collaboration.

On the supply chain issues outlined by Inven Capital, Petr Mikovec sees an opportunity for collaboration.

Every startup should prioritize security of supply to bring production plans to life. Joining a group-buying consortium could make sense to fill volumes as startups come together to aggregate orders and make orders from Asia a good deal to sustain growth. I have. Meanwhile, investors looking to total purchasing power may be more willing to invest in capacity here in Europe. That way we can slowly shift some of the demand.

P&G, on the other hand, is doing everything it can to foster open innovation that benefits not only itself, but other companies as well. They did this by opening his InQbet innovation lab in Belgium to connect with the outside world and develop solutions. It ranges from prototyping, piloting, support to funding.

Successful collaborations in which P&G has been involved include Purecycle Group, P&G’s licensed polypropylene recycling technology. The other is Holy Grail digital watermarking technology, which improves the accuracy and ease of sorting plastics. They themselves are looking for innovations that will improve their business and support their decarbonization goals, but they don’t want to keep the technology that could turn the dials to themselves. At the same time, as Stuart Askew emphasizes, they are keen on working with startups.

We were always open. P&G has the unique ability to connect two-way relationships. The Innovation Campus gave us a more active means of collaboration. It also made it easier for start-ups to navigate his P&G and quickly understand if there were opportunities for collaboration.

