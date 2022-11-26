Tech giants survive, but don’t thrive in Washington, D.C.





Technology is everywhere in American society. So are Big’s policy-making efforts to keep tech under control. But big anti-Big ambitions among legislators and regulators can often be curtailed.

Tech was good until it was “big”

It was a different era when the Obama administration took office in January 2009. ExxonMobil XOM and Walmart WMT were the largest companies in the United States by market capitalization. Only about a quarter of Americans own a smartphone. Rina Khan was still in college. “Uber” was a qualifier, not a company.

The 2008 Obama campaign was the first presidential campaign to truly harness the power of social media for fundraising, education and organizing. That success was replicated in the 2012 campaign. For Democrats in power, technology was a burgeoning field of force for good. Social media was seen as a major catalyst for the democratic Arab Spring.

Few laws or regulations were needed to curb the “good” industry. A traditional antitrust analysis based on consumer costs, the Consumer Welfare Standard did not alert technology platforms that are freely available to users.

But success begets more success and requires scrutiny. Tech has become “big”. As the industry grows, Big Banks, Big Tobacco, Big Oil, and Big Pharma in Washington DC all attract scrutiny and backlash and are seen as big issues.

The industry first became known as “Big Tech” around 2013. By then, Apple AAPL was America’s largest company, and Google GOOG (now Alphabet) was his third largest. Over the past decade, large companies have scaled, often at the expense of small businesses. Big Tech was at the center of it all.

Free growth has also begun to reveal some of the more controversial elements of power. Edward Snowden’s 2013 leak of his National Security Agency surveillance program showed the cooperation of technology companies in collecting data on American citizens.

During the 2016 elections, Russian operatives spread disinformation through social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. There was illegal data collection of Facebook users for a political campaign by Cambridge Analytica.

The rise of the labor movement has also brought disdain for big tech. President Joe Biden has declared that he will lead “the most pro-union administration in American history.” He supports his unionization efforts on Amazon AMZN and has found it to be a valid rhetoric foil for labor (and minimum corporate tax). His administration is also pushing to classify gig economy workers at tech companies like Uber and Lyft LYFT as employees instead of independent contractors.

This anti-Big Tech view in Democratic circles culminated in Biden’s nomination of Lina Khan to chair the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). She is one of the leading “hipster antitrustists” who have adopted a “New Brandeis” approach to regulating corporate power. It’s not just prices that matter in her antitrust analysis, but also the impact on small businesses, democratic norms, and workers.

In this era of Democrats attacking Big Tech, Republicans are in no rush to defend the industry. Conservative Republicans are the group most likely to say Big Tech has too much power and influence, as the GOP embraces its working-class and populist roots. It stems from perceived censorship of conservatives on social media platforms.

Big tech dominates Congress

At a time when the majority of Americans on the left and right believe that big tech should be better regulated and curbed, the industry is facing the blade in the policy-making world. There will be hearings, investigations, and legislation aimed at big tech regardless of which party controls the House or Senate.

This Congress saw a bipartisan effort to tackle the growing forces of Big Tech. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust Chair David Cicillin (DR.I.) and ranking member Ken Buck (R-Colorado) collaborated on an antitrust legislative package aimed at big tech. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (DN.J.) and Ranking his member Kathy McMorris Rogers (R-Washington) worked together to create a national consumer data privacy bill . Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) is a supporter of Senate Judiciary Committee ranking members such as Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.). Worked with Republicans to create laws banning online platforms like Amazon. Or, prevent app stores like Apple from unfairly prioritizing their own products and apps. All of these measures received broad bipartisan support on the committee.

But the point is not how much support the legislation has. Rather, that “who” is supporting the legislation. Without support from leaders and key members of Congress, popular bills may languish and fail to be voted on the floors of the House or Senate. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Republican, California) opposes most antitrust laws, taking cues from his member, Jim His Jordan (Republican, Ohio), on the House Judiciary Committee. doing. They don’t want to empower Biden’s progressive antitrust regulators. Some Democrats, including Biden, support changes to Section 230, but for a variety of reasons, with a greater emphasis on misinformation and hate speech.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (California Democrat) has refused to put a data privacy law to a vote on the floor of the House. She reiterated concerns from her state of origin that the law, the American Data Protection and Privacy Act, would preempt California’s own data privacy law. Maria Cantwell of D-Wash. shared similar concerns, saying the law was too weak.

Finally, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) rejected a vote on the floor on Klobuchar’s antitrust law. Both bills face a barrage of Big Tech backlash. The industry has become a lobbying powerhouse, with Amazon, Meta and Alphabet spending the most in lobbying this year. The 2022 midterm elections may be over, but Schumer knows the 2024 election cycle will be an uphill battle to maintain a majority. I don’t want

In next year’s divided parliament, the onus is on party leaders to try to find some common ground. It seems that.

The true Big Tech battle takes place in court

Antitrust regulators and enforcement agencies are not waiting while Congress is reeling. Democratic and Republican state attorneys general (AGs) are filing lawsuits against big tech companies. In some cases, AG has partnered with federal antitrust enforcers such as Lena Kern of the Federal Trade Commission and Jonathan Cantor of the Department of Justice (DOJ). Both Khan and Kantar are looking to make life difficult for Big Tech, and are considering novel approaches to curb corporate power.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a landmark Section 230 case to determine whether companies like Alphabet are responsible for directing users to extreme content.

Big Tech’s political influence does not affect the court system in the same way that Congress, where lawsuits are decided on legal substance. Rather, Big Tech’s influence lies in its resources. The FTC and DOJ’s antitrust division’s annual budget for fiscal 2022 was approximately $570 million. Apple made that much money in just about 12 hours last year. Antitrust law enforcement faces an uphill battle to take on Big Tech giants. Without legislation to change the antitrust framework, courts may not be keen to upend the traditional paradigm of analyzing the corporate power that has benefited Big Tech in the past.

After all, the world of policy isn’t too bright for the former tech industry shooting star. Yet large corporations can withstand political, legislative, and legal attacks. These attacks are just beginning for Big Tech, but the industry is poised to curb its anti-Big ambitions.

