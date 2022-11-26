Mexican domestic aviation industry in turmoil | Tech Talk & Innovation





MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexico’s domestic aviation industry is in turmoil, plagued by safety issues, Federal Aviation Administration downgrades and vandalism.

This week alone, thieves cut fiber optic cables leading to Mexico City airport, causing passengers to miss connections and immigration officials to revert to using slow paper forms.

Wednesday’s internet outage comes almost a month after air transport authorities were forced to suspend medical, physical and license renewal exams until 2023 after a Department of Transportation computer system was hacked. Did.

The situation worsened after two planes near-missed at Mexico City airport on May 7. Authorities have revealed that one of the airport’s main terminals has sunk and urgent work is needed to prop it up.

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors’ answer was to propose allowing foreign airlines to fly domestic flights. However, Mexican airlines can no longer open new routes to the United States as the FAA cuts Mexico’s safety from Category 1, which most countries have, to a lower Category 2 in 2021.

As such, struggling Mexican airlines face competition in their home market without access to new international flights. Experts say all this looks like a catastrophe for domestic aviation, the development of which Lupez Obrador was particularly focused.

Aviation legal expert Rodrigo Soto Morales is less encouraging of investments and prospects of recovering Category 1 in the short or medium term, citing internet outages and hacks.

What we do know is that we’re stalling, Soto-Morales said in an interview, referring to the process of restoring top safety ratings.

Internet cables at the Mexico City airport were cut by thieves who mistakenly thought the fiber optic cable was sellable copper, officials said. It was a cable conduit that led directly to the airport from less than a mile away.

Aviation expert Rogerio Rodríguez Garduo, who teaches aviation law at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said the incident reflected decades of declining aviation regulations in Mexico. Mexico, unlike most countries, does not have an independent aviation agency.

Rodriguez Garduo says that if something goes wrong, they will investigate on their own and take no responsibility.

Lpez Obradors promising to regain its Category 1 safety rating does not bode well.

Rodriguez Garduo said this could be a process we’re backing out of.

Consider the May 7 incident when a Mexican airliner was allowed to land on the runway where another plane was about to take off. They came within a few hundred yards of each other.

The only person believed to have been fired at the near-miss was a member of another flight crew who filmed the incident on his cell phone, accompanied by the words “no no no” and a phrase that roughly corresponds to incredulity. It was done.

The problems we see are, for example, in air traffic control where planes are on the brink of collision… immigration system failures, training and maintenance oversight issues, permit issuance, it repeats itself. It wasn’t there. Rodriguez Garduo started yesterday with this administration, which has also failed to take the necessary steps.

It’s all strange for a president so focused on aviation that one of his administration’s biggest projects was to build a new Mexico City airport to ease pressure on overcrowded old terminals. It’s a position.

Lpez Obrador asked the military to provide civilian domestic flights and publicly expressed his desire to establish a national airline in Mexico. But the president doesn’t like spending money on an independent regulatory agency that many say is necessary to ensure safety.

Soto Morales has laid much of the blame on the president’s dislike of independent regulators. The Federal Civil Aviation Authority (AFAC) of Mexico is an office of the Ministry of Transport.

Soto Morales, an independent agency, said it should start by rethinking or reopening what the AFAC should be in its struggle to regain its Category 1 rating from the FAA.

Over the past year, there have been at least 17 Ground Proximity Warning System alerts for aircraft approaching Mexico City airport. The International Air Transport Association, which represents 290 airlines, wrote to the Mexican Airspace Navigation Service expressing concern about the close call.

Rodriguez Garduo said Mexico needs an autonomous institution with a legal status that guarantees independence.

