Metaverse Business Analysis Report 2022: Creating Value in Alternative Digital Worlds – Finding New Opportunities for Collaboration, Asset Ownership, Entertainment and Social Networking – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Metaverse Meets Business – Creating Value in an Alternative Digital World report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offerings.

The metaverse is a virtual or digital realm where people can interact with each other. Technologies such as virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), augmented reality (AR), and blockchain technology are combined to enable businesses and people to find new opportunities for collaboration, property ownership, entertainment, social networking, and more. increase.

With Facebook’s recent rebranding to Meta, many companies have started working on various initiatives that will take time to fully materialize. This report examines how established companies and start-ups are developing the building blocks of the technologically-powered metaverse to enable this ecosystem.

Innovation: Real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the metaverse will be presented by companies and start-ups from multiple sectors. It reveals how technology-enabled innovations are transforming every segment of cross-sector use-case applications.

range

Innovation Insights: Shows examples of innovation by each application segment in the sector and highlights key trends.

Reason to buy

It’s no surprise that technology has been a driving force behind business transformation for years, but the term “emerging technology” has suddenly become a key catalyst driving the next wave of innovation in a wide variety of fields. I was. The sense of urgency is weighted differently by sectors with customer-facing sectors at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors, drawing similarities to existing products, services and processes, or shifting their strategic approach for transformative change. increase. Against this backdrop, companies should understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how different companies are implementing them to meet different challenges. is needed. The publisher’s Metaverse Innovation Landscape report highlights some key trends, use cases, and real-world examples related to the implementation of new technologies across several cross-cutting applications.

Main topics:

1. Overview of the Metaverse

2. Publisher’s Metaverse Theme Framework

3. Innovation examples by value chain

3.1. Foundation

3.2. Tools

3.3. User interface

3.4.experience

4. Implementation Challenges

5. Methodology

companies mentioned

B2Digital Benetton Boeing Broadcom BUD Technologies CG1 Decentral Games Epic Games GIGABYTE Gravvity HGC HTC HTC Inery Inworld AI Kandola Landindex Liquid Avatar Technologies MeetKai Meta Meta AI Metaskins Microsoft MSI NEOM T&D Nextech NFT Plazas Niftables Noesis.tech Nreal Peer PetaRay Phenom Polium Polygon Sony STEPVR Swave Syntropy Trace Network Labs Versadex VRJAM XP&D XYZ ZooMedia

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htpqed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005255/en/Metaverse-Business-Analysis-Report-2022-Creating-Value-in-the-Alternative-Digital-World—Find-New-Opportunities-for-Collaboration-Asset-Ownership-Entertainment-and-Social-Networking—ResearchAndMarkets.com The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos