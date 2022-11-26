



The pharmaceutical industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, driven by the evolution of evolving treatment paradigms, the severity of unmet medical needs, and the growing importance of topics such as pharmacogenomics, digital therapeutics and artificial intelligence. being promoted. In the last three years alone, more than 633,000 patents have been filed and granted in the pharmaceutical industry, according to the GlobalDatas report on Environmental Sustainability in Pharmaceuticals: Antimalarial Compositions.

According to GlobalDatas Technology Foresights, which uses over 756,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity in the pharmaceutical industry, there are 110 areas of innovation that will shape the industry’s future.

Antimalarial compositions are a key area of ​​innovation in environmental sustainability

Antimalarial drugs such as chloroquine are used to treat and prevent malaria infections. The majority of antimalarial drugs focus on the erythrocytic stage of the disease that results in malaria symptoms. Antimalarial drugs work by eliminating a parasite known as Plasmodium parasite that infects the patient’s red blood cells. There are multiple antimalarial drugs with different chemical structures, each of which damages the disease-causing parasite in a different way, but generally kills the parasite’s enzymes or activity within infected red blood cells. By.

GlobalDatas’ analysis also reveals the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patent activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are more than 30 companies, spanning technology vendors, established pharmaceutical companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of antimalarial compositions.

A major player in anti-malarial compositions, a disruptive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry

Application diversity measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly classifies companies into niches or diverse innovators.

Geographic coverage refers to the number of different countries in which each relevant patent is registered, reflecting the range of intended geographic uses, from global to local.

GSK is a leading healthcare company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It offers treatments for HIV, respiratory, oncology, immunoinflammatory, antiviral, central nervous system (CNS), metabolic, cardiovascular and genitourinary, antibacterial, skin and certain rare diseases. GSK and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) have jointly developed a preclinical portfolio of antimalarial properties. Through our extensive global R&D and supply network, GSK provides clinical, regulatory and manufacturing knowledge and resources as compounds enter clinical development. In 2021, WHO will promote GSK’s Mosquirix more broadly to reduce malaria illness and death among children living in sub-Saharan Africa and other areas of moderate to high prevalence as defined by WHO. recommended to use.

In terms of application diversity, CAS-Lamvac Biotech is the leader, followed by Theravectys and Vir Biotechnology. Geographic reach holds Theravectys at the top. Otsuka Holdings ranked second and Regeneron third.

To better understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the pharmaceutical industry, visit GlobalDatas latest pharmaceutical thematic research report.

GlobalData, a leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to create this article.

GlobalDatas Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from offices around the world. We use text analysis and formal patent taxonomies to group patents into key subject areas and link them to specific companies in the world’s largest industries.

