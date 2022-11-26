Google Play Store services will be unavailable in Pakistan from December 1st





The photo is the Google Play Store logo. AFPSBP suspends his $34 million payments to international service providers. Users must use their credit or debit card to download Google’s international apps. The relevant authorities request the central bank to reverse its decision.

Islamabad: The National Bank of Pakistan has suspended payments of $34 million to international service providers. After that, his mobile users will not be able to download Google Play Store services from his December 1, 2022.

The carrier billing (DCB) mechanism was abolished by the central bank, subsequently delinquent in payments of $34 million annually through mobile operators to international service providers such as Google, Amazon and Meta.

Pakistani customers are forced to download Google and other international apps to pay with credit or debit cards only. However, the majority of mobile his users may not be able to download the app from the Google Play Store as the credit his card functionality is limited to a certain number of customers.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Communications, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and four Mobile Operators (CMOs) have unanimously sent a joint letter to the SBP revoking its decision to cancel the DCB mechanism for payment of dollar tariffs. requested to do so. It takes into account the liquidity crisis facing the country.

A major official source confirmed to The News that Google services such as app downloads will no longer be available. They told relevant authorities that they needed an outstanding payment of $34 million. Therefore, if the outstanding amount is not settled, you will not be able to use the Google App Store download service.

The four mobile operators have sent a joint letter to the government stating that the telecommunications industry is one of the largest contributors to foreign direct investment, with other significant contributions in the form of taxes, tariffs and other tax collections. said.

The role of the telecommunications sector in expanding Digital Pakistan’s agenda cannot be ignored. Pakistan’s digital transformation aims to benefit all social and economic sectors and therefore requires engagement and facilitation from all stakeholders.

The National Bank of Pakistan rescinded the IT designation of telecom operators a few months ago. It was further recommended to route the case to his SBP on a case-by-case basis for subsequent approval. As a result, mobile operators are significantly behind in obtaining approvals, managing their IT and digital infrastructure to meet all internal operational requirements, and servicing their customers’ billing and fraud management software. said they are facing a critical service disruption because of Payments related to digital advertising on Office 365, robotics automation software, software developers, and large IT platforms.

Pakistan’s digital economy is highly dependent on hosting on cloud platforms, licenses required for services/platforms, security features and often technical expertise to upskill the local workforce to meet international standards. We rely heavily on international service providers.

All major players such as Google, Amazon and Meta have been affected due to non-payment and are most likely to discontinue their services, with the impact being that telecommunications and internet users will reduce their needs from their digital platforms. It is reflected in terms of inability to meet. Digital banking, e-commerce, e-education, e-health, etc. use cloud infrastructure to license both applications and web-based platforms that are severely impacted.

Distribution and monetization of digital platforms will be very difficult given the lack of distribution support and interest from market leaders such as Google, Amazon and Apple on behalf of Facebook. Digital marketing is the most effective channel for all brands, products and services will be significantly reduced or unavailable, impacting brands, services and products beyond the digital space.

The suspension of digital services due to non-payment will create a lot of negative perceptions of Pakistan in this social media age in the world and should be avoided at all costs, the letter said.

The letter concludes: It is appropriate to mention here that we understand the general challenge of deteriorating economic conditions in the country and are therefore willing to cooperate with the regulators (SBPs) in an amicable manner. Because we are already working with them to navigate these test periods in the case of import-related transactions in the telecom sector.

