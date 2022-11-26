Who are the leading innovators of blood glucose sensors for the medical device industry?





The medical device industry is driven by activity and innovation driven by home health care, preventative care, early diagnosis, the growing need for faster patient recovery times and improved outcomes, and the growing importance of technologies such as machine learning and augmented reality. It continues to be a hotbed. , 5G, digitization. In the last three years alone, more than 450,000 patents have been filed and granted in the medical device industry, according to a GlobalData report on the medical device Internet of Things. blood sugar sensor.

However, not all innovations are the same, nor are they always on the rise. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects a typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerated adoption before finally reaching stable maturity.

Identifying where specific innovations are on this journey, especially those in the emerging or accelerating stages, is essential to understanding current levels of adoption and future trajectory and impact.

150+ Innovations Shaping the Medical Device Industry

According to GlobalDatas Technology Foresights, which plotted the medical device industry’s S-curve using an innovation intensity model built on over 550,000 patents, there are over 150 innovation areas that will shape the industry’s future.

In the new innovation phase, ingestible sensors, wireless gastric stimulators, and remote neurostimulators are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be followed closely. Dose-monitoring inhalers, programmable infusion pumps, and exercise-monitoring sensors are some of the accelerating innovation areas where adoption is steadily increasing. Mature innovation areas include blood glucose sensors and medical emergency response systems, which are now well established in the industry.

The IoT Innovation S-Curve in the Medical Device Industry

Glucose sensors are a key area of ​​innovation in the Internet of Things

Sensors used in blood glucose monitors are placed under the skin and continuously measure blood glucose levels. The sensor tests your glucose every few minutes, day or night. This helps prevent hypo/hyperglycemic emergencies and reduces the need for finger pricks. It must be inserted by the user and replaced with a new disposable sensor every 7-10 days.

GlobalDatas’ analysis also reveals the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patent activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are more than 50 companies, spanning technology vendors, established medical device companies, and up-and-coming start-ups involved in the development and application of blood glucose sensors.

A major player in blood glucose sensors, a disruptive innovation in the medical device industry

Application diversity measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly classifies companies into niches or diverse innovators.

Geographic coverage refers to the number of different countries in which each relevant patent is registered, reflecting the range of intended geographic uses, from global to local.

F. Hoffmann La-Roche is one of the leading patent applicants in the field of blood glucose sensors. Other major patent applicants in this field include Medtronic and PHC Holdings.

In terms of application diversity, Cue Health leads the way, followed by Dare Bioscience and Apple. In terms of geographic reach, Bionime takes the top spot, followed by Johnson & Johnson and Apple in second and his third place respectively.

The increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and ease of use are improving the future prospects of these devices. However, development needs to focus on training endocrinologists on how to use these devices and making the sensors reusable to provide long-term benefits.

To better understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the medical device industry, visit GlobalDatas latest thematic research report on medical devices.

