Elon Musk considers alternatives to Apple and Google RT World News





Billionaire said he could launch his own smartphone if Twitter kicked out of popular platform

Twitter chief Elon Musk has said he’s open to creating his own “alternative” smartphones in case the tech giant tries to deprecate his social media site’s platform. suggests that there may be no choice for

Responding to conservative commentator Liz Wheeler’s suggestion that billionaires should “manufacture their own smartphones” if Apple and Google kick Twitter out of their app stores, Musk said he wouldn’t rule it out.

“Of course, I hope that doesn’t happen, but if I have no other choice, I will make another phone,” he said Friday.

I certainly hope it doesn’t but yes I will make another phone if I have no other choice

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Musk, which acquired Twitter for $44 billion last month, has repeatedly declared its intention to protect free speech on the site, “provided it does not violate the law or engage in malicious conduct.” has even announced that it will grant a “general amnesty” to suspended accounts. spam. “

Critics, however, have condemned Musk’s acquisition, with some claiming it fuels a wave of “hate speech” and right-wing extremism on social media platforms. activist and “online trust and safety expert” said the entrepreneur would “open the gates of hell” on Twitter, even calling on Google and Apple to ban the site from their app stores. board. Overall.

“Apple and Google need to start seriously considering kicking Twitter out of their app stores,” Alejandra Caraballo, an instructor at the Cyber ​​Law Clinic at Harvard Law School, told the outlet, adding that banned accounts could be banned. It added that reviving would be “intrinsically dangerous for various marginalized communities.”

“People who engage in targeted and direct harassment can come back and engage in exposure, targeted harassment, vicious bullying, calls for violence, and glorification of violence. I can’t explain it,” Carravallo continued.

Mr. Musk hit back at his detractors, saying Twitter would never allow posts that call for violence or violate the law. He noted that suspended users would only be reinstated “slowly” and after a “manual review,” arguing that the move would help make the site a “forum for peaceful exchange of ideas.”

