Google Play Store services will be unavailable in Pakistan from December 1st





After December 1, 2022, mobile users will no longer be able to use Google Play Store services after the National Bank of Pakistan blocked $34 million in payments to international service providers.

After the central bank stopped using the direct carrier billing (DCB) mechanism, $34 million was delinquent annually through mobile companies to overseas service providers such as Google, Amazon and Meta.

Pakistani customers are forced to download Google and other foreign apps to make purchases using only credit or debit cards. However, the majority of his mobile users may not be able to download the program from his Google Play Store, as the credit card option is only available to a certain number of consumers.

On Friday, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications and four mobile operators (CMOs) unanimously sent a joint letter to the SBP, reaffirming its decision to cancel the DCB mechanism for SBP payments. asked to consider. Dollar fees in light of the country’s current liquidity crisis.

The News has received confirmation from trusted government sources that Google services, such as app downloads, are unavailable. They notified the relevant authorities that the $34 million payment was overdue and that the Google App Store download service would not be provided without payment.

The four mobile operators have sent a joint letter to the government stating that the telecommunications industry is one of the largest contributors to foreign direct investment, with other significant contributions in the form of taxes, tariffs and other charges. says there is.

The State Bank of Pakistan removed its IT designation for telecom providers months ago. In addition, it was suggested that the cases be submitted individually to his SBP for approval. As a result, mobile operators complained of delays in obtaining approvals and disruptions to critical services. These services include billing management, fraud management software, Office 365, robotics automation software, software developer payments, and payments related to digital advertising on large IT platforms.

Hosting on cloud platforms, the licenses required for services/platforms, security measures, and often the technical expertise to bring the local workforce up to international standards are all things that make Pakistan’s digital economy competitive with foreign service providers. This is an area that relies heavily on

Non-payment has caused all major companies including Google, Amazon and Meta to suffer and most likely stop providing services. You will not be able to meet the needs from digital platforms such as digital banking, e-commerce, e-education, and e-health that require both web and web licenses. Base platform severely affected.

The role of the telecommunications sector in expanding Digital Pakistan’s agenda cannot be ignored. Pakistan’s digital transformation aims to benefit all social and economic sectors and therefore requires engagement and facilitation from all stakeholders.

Given the lack of distribution support and interest from market players such as Google, Amazon and Apple on behalf of Facebook, selling digital platforms becomes very difficult. As a result, businesses, services and goods beyond the digital sphere will be affected. Digital marketing is now the most effective channel for any business, product or service.

The suspension of digital services due to non-payment will create a lot of negative perceptions of Pakistan in this social media age in the world and should be avoided at all costs, the letter said.

The letter concludes: It is appropriate to mention here that we understand the general challenge of deteriorating economic conditions in the country and are therefore willing to cooperate with the regulators (SBPs) in an amicable manner. Because we are already working with them to navigate these test periods in the case of import-related transactions in the telecom sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economy.pk/google-play-store-services-to-be-unavailable-in-pakistan-from-dec-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos