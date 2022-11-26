Asus ROG Phone 6 series now available in India: price, where to buy and more





Asus ROG Phone 6 series is now available for purchase in India. The series consists of his two smartphones, the Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. Both of these phones are available at Vijay Sales online and offline stores. The smartphone series is equipped with flagship features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6,000mAh battery and AMOLED display.

Asus ROG Phone 6 series price

Both devices are offered in one model. Asus ROG Phone 6 has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes with a price tag of 71,999. The handset is offered in white and black color options.

Meanwhile, the Pro model is priced at 89,999. RAM is 18GB, storage is 512GB. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro comes in solid white with a ROG Vision rear-facing OLED display.

Asus ROG Phone 6 series specifications

Both the Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors. The chipset clock speed is 3.2GHz. Handset with ROG GameCool 6 cooling system.

As mentioned, the ROG Phone 6 comes with 12GB of RAM, while the Pro comes with 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM combined with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The gaming device comes with a 6.78 inch AMOLED screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 720 Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports HDR10+ and offers 23ms touch latency.

For protection, the top of the phone has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Both smartphones have a triple camera system on the back. It has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor on the front.

To enhance the gaming experience on the phone, the Asus ROG Phone 6 series comes with an advanced AirTrigger button control system along with motion control inputs.

]]> Catch all the tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/gadgets/asus-rog-phone-6-series-now-available-in-india-price-where-to-buy-and-more-11669448178965.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos