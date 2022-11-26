Google: What Would Happen Without ‘Other Bets’ (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Cost discipline is essential in a low-growth environment

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) (“Google”) revenue growth is slowing and earnings are not improving. In Q3 2022, Alphabet’s total revenue increased 6% year-on-year and total expenses (COGS + OPEX) increased 18% year-on-year. His EBIT margin for Google services, the most lucrative segment accounting for 100% of Google’s operating profit, shrank from 40% in Q3 2021 to 32% in Q3 2022. According to a recent letter from activist investor TCI Fund Management to Sundar, his CEO Pichai, “Cost growth outpacing revenue growth is a sign of inadequate financial discipline.” .

The letter notes that while Google’s core search business is not labor intensive, it has grown in the last five years as Alphabet’s headcount doubled from about 80,000 in 2017 to about 187,000 in the third quarter. It shows the view that it has little commercial influence. Additionally, Google’s cost per employee is too high, with a median total compensation of about 296,000 in 2021, 67% higher than Microsoft (MSFT) and 153% higher than 20 publicly traded tech companies. described as % high. As a result, Google publicly set a target for his EBIT margin (TCI considers 40% reasonable), cut losses on “other betting”, and ultimately Apple (AAPL ) to become cash neutral through share buybacks. Given that investors are no longer operating in an affluent environment after all, I totally agree with the philosophy here.

The ‘other bets’ department is a good place to start

Admittedly, Google hasn’t fully listened to the current macro narrative. The company has already done away with his Pixelbook division and cut Area 120 (an internal incubator for new ideas) in half. In September, CEO Sundar said Pichai plans to make Google “20 percent more efficient.” It’s not yet clear if this means expenses will be down 20% for him, but investors generally have a sense that the cost cuts will come not immediately, as earnings growth has slowed significantly. can be obtained.

From my point of view, the area that deserves the most attention from a cost control perspective is the Other Betting sector. From 2017 to 2021, Other Bets generated his total revenue of just over $3 billion and total operating loss of over $20 billion. In 2022, Other Bets is expected to generate just over $1 billion in sales, but operating losses are well above his $6 billion. This brings to mind Meta Platforms’ (META) Reality Labs division, which could lose over $13 billion this year on top of his $10 billion in 2021. of failure (analysis here).

Company Data, Consensus Estimation, Albert Lin

Other betting core elements are Google’s multi-billion dollar self-driving bet Waymo, which Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak once estimated was worth more than $70 billion in 2017. A year later, it dramatically increased its valuation to $175 billion. Waymo’s technology could “address 80% of the ~$3 trillion global freight market.” This happens when analysts get so excited about calculating numbers in Excel that they just want a reality check somewhere. In 2019, Morgan Stanley lowered his Waymo valuation to his $105 billion.

In March 2020, Waymo raised a $30 billion valuation ($2.25 billion) from outside investors for the first time, according to the Financial Times. That was a premium to its closest rival, Cruise (GM’s self-driving division), which was valued at $19 billion at the time and backed by SoftBank. Clearly, Waymo’s $30 billion valuation was a big miss to Morgan Stanley’s $105 billion target.

No one knows how much revenue Waymo is generating right now, but (1) Waymo represents the overall $1 billion in revenue from other betting in 2022 and (2) $30 billion in 2020. Assuming the dollar valuation still holds, then: A very fancy multiple of 30x the number sold (or 105x per number of MS). Given today’s market conditions, I think $15 billion is a more realistic number, roughly 1.2% of Google’s market capitalization.

Whatever Waymo’s valuation, it’s clear that self-driving cars are the moonshot, and the road to profitability won’t be as smooth as Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse. Analysts could talk about TAM (Total Addressable Market) all day long, but the reality is Waymo is a loss-making business, and the numbers reflected in his EBIT on Other Bet seem to be getting worse year after year. .

What would Google’s finances look like without Other Bets?

Other bets account for less than 0.5% of total revenue, but this division easily dilutes the company’s operating margin by 2-3 percentage points each year. More specifically, if Otherbetts never existed in the first place, his five-year average operating margin from 2017 to 2021 could have improved by 2.6 percentage points.

Company Data, Consensus Estimation, Albert Lin

Looking at the 2022 numbers, excluding other bets from Google’s consensus revenue and operating profit could have minimal impact on the top line and improve operating profit by more than $6 billion. EBIT margin could improve from 27% to 29%, increasing diluted EPS by 8%, adjusted for other income (assuming a 16% tax rate). The same is true for 2023.

Company Data, Consensus Estimation, Albert Lin

Admittedly, it’s unrealistic to expect Google to remove its Other Bets division entirely. After all, the company has made some very successful bets such as YouTube, DoubleClick and Android, and is looking for new growth opportunities, especially once its core advertising business reaches a relatively mature stage. That said, I believe something needs to be done on the cost side of the equation and management needs to take a closer look at the risk/reward profile of all bets in the current environment. I have.

Conclusion

Google is a mature business in a post-Covid world. With top-line growth slowing, investors are looking to profitability as a key source of value. Google still dominates search advertising, a profitable business, but the market is unlikely to be satisfied with shrinking margins. Given their dominant market position, attractive valuation of 18x future earnings, and ample financial strength to buy back ($116 billion in cash), I still rate Google as a buy, but Google I think there is a lot of room for improvement from capital allocation. perspective.

