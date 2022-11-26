What Elon Musk Will Do If Apple And Google Ban Twitter: His Speech





Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted at launching its own smartphone and operating system in the “unlikely” event of Google and Apple Inc. removing Twitter from their app stores.

The development was confirmed by Musk on Saturday (November 26) in response to a tweet by American conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler. “@elonmusk should make her own smartphone if Apple and Google launch her Twitter from the app stores,” she tweeted.

“Half the country will gladly abandon iPhones and Androids with prejudiced prying eyes. That guy builds a rocket to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?” Wheeler asked.

I sure hope that doesn’t happen but yes I will make a replacement phone if I have no other choice

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Elon Musk hoped Twitter wouldn’t be removed from the Google Play and Apple stores, but the microblogging platform’s new owners have informed that they will create replacement phones should such a situation arise.

“Of course, I hope it doesn’t, but if I have no other choice, I will make another phone,” he wrote. It should be mentioned that in the aftermath of the January 6, 2020 Siege of Capitol Hill, Google had previously taken down a conservative social media site named “Parler.”

Parler launched in 2018, but gained traction after Donald Trump was banned from Twitter. In a statement, Google justified its decision to remove Parlier from the app store.

Parler was removed from the Google Play Store in January 2020

In a statement, the social media giant said: I was aware of his continuing posts on the Parler app that sought to incite the ongoing violence in the United States.”

However, in September 2022, Google brought back the Parler app on the Play Store.

Controversial Background

On Thursday (November 24), left-wing media outlet The Washington Post published a propaganda article by its columnist Taylor Lorenz, attempting to smear the safety of Twitter users.

Using Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate his previously banned Twitter handle as a group, the article appealed to tech giants such as Google and Apple to kick microblogging sites out of their app stores.

“Elon Musk plans to revive nearly all previously banned Twitter accounts to warn activists and online trust and safety experts.

Screengrab from the Washington Post article

“The massive return of users who had been banned for crimes such as violent threats, harassment and misinformation would have a significant impact on the platform, experts said,” the article added.

A Washington Post article, citing one of Alejandra Caraballo, suggests Twitter should be removed from both Google and Apple’s app stores. Apple and Google need to start seriously considering banning Twitter from their app stores,” she said.

Seth Dillon, CEO of satirical news website Babylon Bee, said a so-called “clinical instructor at Harvard Law’s Cyber ​​Law Clinic” called for violent action to intimidate and silence dissidents. I pointed out that

The same person who used the platform to call for violence against a sitting Supreme Court justice is now being quoted in The Washington Post and has asked Apple and Google to issue an app because what @elonmusk is doing is dangerous. We are urging you to remove Twitter from your store.

you can’t make this pic.twitter.com/qT3Nn2Rvlp

Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 25, 2022

“The same person who used this platform to call for violence against a sitting Supreme Court justice is now being quoted in The Washington Post, and what Elon Musk is doing is dangerous, so Apple and Google We are urging people to remove Twitter from their app stores,” he added.

Caraballo continued to use Twitter to denigrate safety and call for the platform to be decommissioned. Elon Musk responded to her allegations and promised to suspend anyone found guilty of inciting violence.

Promoting violence will result in account suspension.

Currently suspended accounts will slowly be enabled next week after being manually reviewed to determine if they may have broken the law or engaged in spam.

Twitter is a forum for the peaceful exchange of ideas.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

“If you incite violence, your account will be suspended. It will be effective. Twitter will be a place for peaceful exchange of opinions.”

Nonetheless, the Washington Post linked Twitter to the Club Q shooting, turning the site into a “powerhouse of radicalization,” labeling it as a potential “hellscape at everyone’s disposal.” I found a way to stick it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/11/what-will-elon-musk-do-twitter-banned-google-apple-launch-own-smartphone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos