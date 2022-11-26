Tech disruption complicates policing in Canada’s online world





Back in the spring, my colleague Cade Metz, who covers artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, robotics, virtual reality, and other emerging technologies at The New York Times, said Toronto was the third-largest tech hub in North America. I declared.

Toronto’s move to that location is due to investments by global tech giants such as Google, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, all of which have offices in the city, he reported. During the pandemic, he found a rapid increase in the number of people working from home at Meta, formerly Facebook. A few days after the Cades article was published, Meta also officially joined the rush to Toronto, announcing that it would open a 2,500-person engineering center.

Cade also met Tristan Jung, a South Korean-born computer scientist who grew up in Toronto. After working for his six years at his Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Jung opened his hub of engineering in Toronto, employing over 100 people at the time.

A lot has changed. First came the crash of tech stocks, followed by a wave of layoffs. This month, Meta laid off his 11,000 employees, about 13% of the workforce, and imposed a hiring freeze that calls Toronto’s plans into question. Ottawa-based Shopify, which allows small retailers to set up online, has soared to new heights during much of the pandemic. But the surge in online shopping has waned, and in July the company, which also had a large operation in Toronto before abandoning much of its traditional office, laid off about 1,000 employees. Canadian employees were also among the 10,000 laid off by online retail giant Amazon this month.

Layoffs are spreading to smaller Canadian tech companies and tech startups across the country as once-plenty of cash is scarce.

And then there’s Twitter after Elon Musk.

As with much of Twitter since Musk’s acquisition, it’s impossible to accurately determine how the company operates in Canada. But it doesn’t seem to have escaped the heavy cuts imposed by its new owners and a wave of resignations across the company. Among those who died was Paul Burns, Twitter’s former managing director of Canada.

As my colleagues and I have reported, several factors have turned multinational technology companies’ eyes on Canada. Chief among these are immigration rules that make it easier to accept workers from third countries than the United States, pioneering research at Canadian universities on artificial intelligence, the reputation of schools such as the University of Waterloo, and the low salary. , Silicon Valley.

Courtney Ladsh, a senior fellow at the International Center for Governance and Innovation who studies the tech industry, told me the era of big tech heading north may be coming to an end for good.

Exits by big tech companies will probably affect Canada more than the US. She said it was because of the simultaneous pressure to do more at home to secure jobs in Canada.

But in her view, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.Most businesses today rely on technology, often to a great extent. The current wave of layoffs means companies no longer compete with companies like Meta for wages while freeing up people with the skills they need.

Exits by big tech companies could also complicate the federal government’s struggle with four bills currently before Congress. If these four bills are passed, technology companies will compensate Canadian news organizations and ensure Canadian video has a place in the online world, improving privacy and increasing security online.

Some of these bills are the second attempt by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, which failed to bring similar bills to parliament before last year’s election. However, the current technological turmoil presents the difficulty of regulating an often fluid industry.

Twitter will be affected to varying degrees by all these bills. But David Leavry, a reporter for The Logic, an online publication focused on the relationship between governments and technology, said that since Musk’s takeover, no one on Twitter has shown up to meetings with the government. Company. The absence comes at a time when two of his issues, abuse on Twitter and user privacy concerns, which the government is trying to address through regulation, are at an all-time high.

Reeveley’s report also suggests that he has lost contact with social media companies that the government wants to regulate.

Of course, it’s possible that Twitter will stabilize and normal relationships will return. But fears that it will collapse are also widespread and growing. Either way, governments may soon find themselves with new laws and outdated laws.

