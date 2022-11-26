Clevermeals encourages healthy eating with AI





About Clevermeals Founder: Nuno M. Brilha Founded: 2020 Employees: 5 Funds Raised: €250.000 End Goal: To influence and empower people and help them make healthier and more sustainable food choices to do.

Eating healthy is no easy task. Because not everything you normally buy at the supermarket is equally healthy. So how do you prepare that healthy meal in the best possible way? Portuguese startup Clevermeals hopes to “democratize knowledge and democratize access to healthy, positive and sustainable food”. The company develops apps based on artificial intelligence. This will help you make better food choices and develop healthier eating habits. Founder Nuno Brilha talks about his work process and his future aspirations for Clevermeals in today’s startup episode.

How did you come up with the idea for your startup?

We found healthy food choices and sustainability to be top priorities on socio-political agendas. For example, there are shopping list apps, but no mainstream platform for making sustainable and healthy food choices. We wanted to provide mass market products full of consumer knowledge and give people the tools to access healthier options.

How was Clevermeals’ business model developed?

Research has found that 90% of potential Clevermeals users are inspired by eating and cooking food with the help of digital means, so we hope to bring this inspiration consumers feel to their shopping carts. I would like to incorporate it. Eating is also a form of entertainment, and a healthier diet is more complicated than it looks. Most options are based on price or personal preference, but we provide knowledge and help consumers find healthy shopping sites.

Too much to remember makes it harder to make healthy choices

If there’s one thing people find difficult, it’s decision making. Writing out the options looks very simple, but in practice it is difficult. In everyday life, choices are influenced by the strangest things.

What services does Clevermeals offer?

We offer a content blog that aggregates a digital recipe book, a digital meal planner, and a digital shopping list into an app. Three food content creators contribute new recipes and lifestyle voices to the platform every week. Clevermeals is now building artificial intelligence to stream healthier market options near the user’s location and filter content based on user preferences.

What was the process of developing technology for your business?

We are in the middle of that process. The backbone is Google. Because we want to use Google technology and features in our platform. There are three technology building blocks. One is for content and is complete. The second is the AI ​​we are building and the third is matching market opportunities. We are currently starting to develop this part of our food tech platform.

What are the advantages over products already on the market?

Clevermeals’ secret sauce is how it uses artificial intelligence to combine food discovery and shopping lists into one solution. We have competitors who are very focused on content but don’t have the technology. Some other players have the technology but not the content. Our methods and technology give consumers more options and capabilities.

Future tech supermarkets know their customers

Standing on a supermarket shelf debating which tomato sauce to buy may not feel like a high-tech activity, but don’t be fooled.

Was it difficult to get financial support?

Funding is always an issue. Portugal is a great place to beta test, but it’s a small market and requires a lot of effort to raise funds. Initially, we had several strategic partners and knew the risks, but the potential rewards were even more attractive. We applied for a venture certificate in February 2022 and are now eligible for funding. It has since received the first round of investment and is working on the second round.

What are your business plans?

All project components must be completed and internationalized. To date, it is 60-70% complete. We still need more automation to complete it, and we are working to have it ready by the end of 2023. Our plan is to provide a digital infrastructure for healthy food that works with a variety of sustainability market players.

