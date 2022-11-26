The future of the nation rests on science, technology and innovation – Manila Bulletin





Leaders of various countries have embraced the vital role of science and technology, along with innovation, in achieving economic growth and improving the lives of their constituents.

With a genuine interest in the country’s development, President Marcos announced at the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Science and Technology Week (NSTW) on November 23 last year that he would strengthen research and build a larger pool of scientists. I had the opportunity to confirm the administration’s policy of accelerating research through The nation turns into a more progressive society.

Taking the plunge, the president has ordered the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to provide sufficient resources for research and development to persuade more Filipino scientists to stay here.

I encourage all Filipino scientists, researchers, inventors and innovators, especially the young ones, to continue to share their expertise. I highly recommend staying in this country when pursuing a career. We will continue to support you and look forward to being an active partner of the government.

Marcos rightly pointed out that the development of science and technology in the Philippines should start with young people. To this end, he has pledged to establish a scholarship program specifically for his STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) students. To institutions that are accepted abroad, not in the Philippines.

Such a commendable program should lead to the development of a whole generation of young Filipinos who are proficient in diverse topics in the STEM research field and building skills to apply scientific principles to real-world applications. is.

It may take several years, but if the Marcos administration launches this scholarship program next year, it will produce scientists and experts in biotechnology, physical sciences, animal and plant sciences, information technology, and other fields within the term of PBBM. will be

As the CEO himself said, this is important for them to continue to develop our workforce and we continue to develop our capabilities and knowledge.

A key part of this plan to support greater achievements in science and technology (S&T) is the CEO’s assurance of government support for local scientists. His administration said it supports initiatives that advance science and technology, especially research and development-based solutions to the country’s problems in the agricultural sector.

Support the President’s call to develop a larger pool of scientists, researchers and innovators in this country.

