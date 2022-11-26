ACCESS_TOKEN_SCOPE_INSUFFICIENT error when updating sheet using Google Sheets API (python)





I’m writing a program in python and I want each user to use it to access a single google sheet and read and update the data only in an authorized way, so in the google developer console I used the Google API I was able to get a test account that reads manually entered information, but the update function returns

However, the scopes added and used are scopes related to how the program works, which is fine for reading but refuses to update for some reason. I’ve tried deleting the token.json file and updating the scopes, but that doesn’t seem to work. The current scopes are:

non-sensitive scope:

Google Sheets API …/auth/drive.file Browse, edit, create and delete only specific Google Drive files used by this app

Sensitive scope:

Google Sheets API …/auth/spreadsheets View, edit, create, delete all Google Sheets spreadsheets Google Sheets API …/auth/spreadsheets.readonly View all Google Sheets spreadsheets

No restricted scope.

Code here:

from __future__ import print_function import os.path from google.auth.transport.requests import Request from google.oauth2.credentials import Credentials from google_auth_oauthlib.flow import InstalledAppFlow from googleapiclient.discovery import build from googleapiclient.errors import HttpError # change these scopes If so, delete the file token.json. scope = [‘https://www.googleapis.com/auth/spreadsheets.readonly’]

# ID and range of the sample spreadsheet. spreadID = *Edited for security, but this is the correct ID in the original code* def main(): “””Demonstrates basic usage of the Sheets API, prints values ​​from a sample spreadsheet “”” creds = None # File token. json stores the user’s access and refresh tokens # and is created automatically when the authorization flow is # first completed. if os.path.exists(‘token.json’): creds = Credentials.from_authorized_user_file(‘token.json’, SCOPES) # If no (valid) credentials are available, login the user. creds.valid: if creds and creds.expired and creds.refresh_token: creds.refresh(Request()) else: flow = InstalledAppFlow.from_client_secrets_file( ‘credentials.json’, SCOPES) creds = flow.run_local_server(port=0) # Save credentials for next run using open(‘token.json’, ‘w’) as token: token.write(creds.to_json()) try: service = build(‘sheets’ , ‘v4’, credentials=creds ) # Call the Sheets API sheet = service.spreadsheets() # Range used to read data sheetdata_range=”read!A1:E5″ #”pagename!range” result = sheet.values() .get(spreadsheetId=spreadID, range= sheetdata_range).execute() #This is the command to get the values ​​from the range values ​​= result.get(‘values’, []) #print(f”””values ​​variable is: #{values}”””) if not values:#if Returns this if nothing is found. print(‘No data found.’) return for item in values[0]:# for line 1 item print(f”values[0] test {item}”) for row in values:#prints items from col 1 print(row[0]) range update = [[“1″,”2″,”3”],[“a”,”b”,”c”]]request = sheet.values().update(spreadsheetId=spreadID, range=”write!D1″,#This is the starting point, lists and 2D lists work from this point valueInputOption=”RAW”,#how to add data , which prevents the data from being interpreted body={“values”:rangeupdate}).execute() print(request) except HttpError as err: print(err) if __name__ == ‘__main__’: main( )

