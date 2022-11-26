Google’s most searched celebrity list 2022: Amber Heard tops, Johnny Depp second





Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Hollywood’s hottest stars, have made global headlines in 2022 with an ugly legal battle. The former couple made headlines in 2018 in a post published in Washington Her Times, in which the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his Aquaman actress, claiming she was a survivor of her domestic violence. rice field. He was named his Google’s most searched celebrity for 2022.

Amber Heard is Google’s most searched celebrity in 2022

According to the latest report, Amber Heard has emerged as the most searched celebrity in the US in 2022, averaging 5.6 million Google searches. The results were published by his CelebTattler, which reportedly tracked around 150 celebrities from his Google Search Trends for 2022. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp earned his second spot on Google’s most searched celebrity list with an average of 5.5 million searches. The third spot is the late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who averaged 4.3 million searches. She was 96 when she died.

Famous soccer player Tom Brady came in fourth with 4.06 million searches. He recently made headlines for his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Former couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ranked fifth and sixth with average searches of 3.4 million and him 3.2 million, respectively. Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk has made headlines by the drastic changes he’s made to the platform, earning him the seventh spot with 3.19 million searches.

CelebTattler on Google’s most searched list

In a statement provided to the New York Post, a spokesperson for CelebrityTatler said, “There was no shortage of celebrity news stories this year. Be it Elon Musk hijacking Twitter or Don’t Worry. It was Darling’s behind-the-scenes drama.”

