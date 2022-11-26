Replacing Big Tech with Big Brother is not the answer





Most Americans think Big Tech is too powerful, according to a recent report from The Intercept showing the extent of Homeland Security’s efforts to target disinformation on social media platforms. , and it’s easy to see why.

These efforts include a special Facebook portal that allows government officials to report misinformation directly to the social media giant. Social media giants collude with governments to restrict free speech online.

Yet somehow, Americans think the solution is more government regulation, as if DHS and Facebook are already close enough.

In September, the White House updated its demands for sweeping reform of Section 230, which gives limited legal immunity to technology platforms that host third-party content. It’s just the latest in a string of government efforts to curb big companies, including antitrust lawsuits by the Federal Trade Commission to stop or slow mergers.

Tightening government control over technology is the wrong approach.

Issues such as online censorship, data privacy, and surveillance for Big Tech are surprisingly real. But replacing Big Tech with Big Brother doesn’t solve the problem. Good policies will pave the way for decentralized technology that addresses the evils of Big Tech without stifling innovation or jeopardizing free speech online.

First, legislators must resist the centralization of technology. Governments are notoriously bad at innovation. After siphoning money from the private sector and spreading the risk to the taxpayers, they may put the money into bad bets like Solindra. Sorindra filed for bankruptcy in 2011, just two years after he took her $535 million loan from the US Department of Energy. Loan programs cost her $528 million.

Government subsidies for pet technology can distort market signals and encourage illicit investment by the private sector. Look at wind power. Although wind power receives far more subsidies than other energy sources, the average cost of wind power in 2009 is higher than he was in 1994. outside the market.

This is not to say that governments never fund successful technologies. But governments usually spend more and are less innovative than the private sector. As economist Larry Summers said in the aftermath of Solindra’s bankruptcy, the government is.

Even with their best efforts, we cannot expect legislators to fully understand policies related to Bitcoin regulation, non-fungible tokens, artificial intelligence, and the innovative and unknown technologies that are being developed every day. Legislators inevitably and understandably fit developing complex technologies into existing regulatory frameworks, stifling the growth of new industries. Handing over control of Big Tech to the government will only entrench the status quo.

That is, assuming the government remains in good faith. Big He said that if Brother had unprecedented control over the decisions of tech companies, there would be little that could stop the government from pushing its political agenda and silencing dissenting voices.

Instead of tightening government control over big tech, states should embrace a path toward decentralized technology and protect entrepreneurs experimenting in this space. A rule for all members to follow as they did with decentralized autonomous organizations where the states of Wyoming and Tennessee use digital assets to represent and implement voting rights within their organizations. By following these rules, strangers can safely and collectively make business decisions without the involvement of a central authority.

After all, it may sound esoteric, but who really wants to do business with strangers? But the truth is, there is no way to know the market. Who knows how many citizens will be interested in bypassing traditional bureaucratic hurdles to business while enjoying the transparency and collective action for decision-making of public blockchains. Commonly used for investments, charities, fundraising, borrowing, or buying NFTs, there may be applications in the future that have yet to be invented.

Legal recognition of DAOs and other decentralized platforms will provide a secure foundation for entrepreneurs to build, invest in, and participate in these platforms.

States can also encourage innovation by implementing regulatory sandboxes. This is a legal classification in which companies temporarily waive some regulations in order to have an opportunity to test themselves in the market. Regulatory sandboxes are particularly effective for businesses that do not fit well into existing regulatory frameworks and for smaller innovators with less political and financial capital than big tech companies. Regulatory sandboxes are also a convenient opportunity to generate real-world data to guide legislators in developing sensible regulatory frameworks for new innovations.

Regulatory sandboxes have been implemented in 10 states for industries such as financial technology, insurance, and legal services.

Industry-specific sandboxes have been relatively successful in Florida and North Carolina, but some industries are heavily regulated by the federal government, limiting their success. and Arizona have implemented a universal sandbox. This provides an opportunity for innovators in all industries to create new products and services that enrich the lives of consumers. Eleven participants have graduated from the Arizona sandbox, and he has two more currently enrolled in his universal sandbox, which uses both blockchain and decentralized finance.

The power of big technology to censor, invade privacy, and spy on citizens will best be quelled not by handing over the reins to government, but by private sector innovation. States can provide certainty and reduce barriers to entry by legally recognizing decentralized technology and creating regulatory sandboxes for entrepreneurs to explore.

