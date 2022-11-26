Tech
15 Best Apple Black Friday Deals On Amazon
Whether your holiday gift list is full of cutting-edge tech enthusiasts or full-on Luddites, there are few gift givers who wouldn’t appreciate an Apple-made device. Computers, phones, and other gadgets that make everyone seem tech-savvy have changed the way we live and work for over 40 years. And their innovation seems to know no bounds. That means Apple’s most popular products often come with pretty hefty price tags.
But on Black Friday there are big discounts. So, today is one of the best days of the year to scoop up the AirPods you’ve been eyeing for yourself, a friend, or both! Below are some of today’s best Apple product deals. is shown. All of these can be found on Amazon.
You can also save on top-notch Apple accessories like AirTags (and many more). / Apple / Amazon; Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)
1. 2021 Apple TV 4K with 64GB Storage (2nd Gen) for $100 ($100 off)
2. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case, $200 ($50 off)
3. Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, $79 (save $80)
4. Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $449 (Save $101)
5. Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $75 (Save $25)
6. Apple AirTag $25 (Save $4)
7. Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe for iPhone is $45 (save $14)
8. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $270 ($59 savings)
9. 2022 Apple iPad Air Starting at $549 (Save $50)
10. 2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB) $550 ($100 off)
11. 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptops at $799 (Save $200)
12. Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) [GPS 40mm] $229 smartwatch (save $20)
13. Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch for $350 (save $49)
14. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] $739 smartwatch (save $60)
15. Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $89 (Save $40)
