CES 2023 Innovation Awards Highlight Home Wellness and Sustainability





With the holiday marathon looming and CES 2023 happening before anyone knows, it seems like a better time than ever to dive into the recently announced 2023 Innovation Awards winners. Given the trends of the past year, it’s no surprise that there have been a number of health and sustainability-themed tech adoptions. In fact, the list of human-centric smart home innovations is quite long and provides great insight into the current state of wellness as well as the state of smart technology today.

Wellness, like what constitutes “smart” technology, is a concept that has existed in the public sphere long enough for people to treat the term more cautiously. It’s no exaggeration to say that this year was a watershed for many around wellness. Given the continued buildup of stress and conflict from events such as the Ukraine invasion and the ongoing economic struggle, consumers are finally demanding accessible, comprehensive, and science-backed wellness solutions. And the 2023 Innovation Award winners are doing a great job. We will meet that demand.

Without further delay, here are the CES 2023 Innovation Award winners who I believe are most relevant to integrators in the Health and Sustainability category.

Tapo Video Smart Door Lock

Security installations have to account for the largest number of installations for integrators today, not to mention how much peace of mind they give homeowners. Tapo by TP Link has stepped up that level of security by entering the realm of biometrics for residential smart locks.

Equipped with a 2K QHD wide-angle camera and financial-grade fingerprint and face detection cryptographic module, it provides state-of-the-art activity monitoring wherever users are, while supporting an incredible array of alternative access control measures.

mine farm showcase

Among the ever-growing list of smart farms, the MineFarm showcase serves two purposes. This means homeowners will be able to manage their own food supply by making it easier to grow food in limited spaces and reducing the resources needed to produce food.

Once the crop is planted, the technology literally runs automatically until it’s time to harvest. According to the company, this reduces LED power consumption by 55% and water consumption by 99% of his, opening up food production options for those with no green experience or garden space. increase.

ANSSil sleepinbody mattress

This high-tech mattress seems poised to learn from the mistakes of previous sleep data collectors. Now, consumers and experts alike have realized that large amounts of sleep data can lead people to sleep deprivation due to pure anxiety alone.

Now this smart mattress collects data, but all to facilitate its own decision-making. Instead of leaving it up to the consumer, the mattress uses all the information it collects to adjust temperature control and firmness to give the user an ideal night’s sleep without the problems associated with overthinking data. .

air deep

Developed by AirDeep Co., Ltd., AirDeep is an AI-powered indoor air quality (IAQ) sensor that reaches baseline with IoT connectivity. It sniffs out the usual culprits of unhealthy environments, such as dust, particulates, smoke, and unusual chemicals, but can also pinpoint potential culprits based on composition.

For example, the device can distinguish between cigarette smoke and e-cigarette smoke. It can also detect abnormal air conditions from fires and car exhausts, potentially detecting home fires before smoke detectors. IoT connectivity can then relay that information back to connected devices/systems.

Click here to see a slideshow of the CES 2023 Innovation Awards winners making waves in health and sustainability.

hydra loop hidden

Falling into the smart water category, Hydraloop Concealed is a decentralized, filterless water recycling solution designed for apartments and renovations. The device combines six different filtration processes from sedimentation to aerobic bioreactors before final water treatment with UV. The result is an easy-to-install, space-saving device that helps reduce water usage in the home.

The device can save up to 45% in fresh water usage and waste water usage through reuse and is directly connected to the Hydraloop platform to monitor performance. When abnormal behavior is detected, the device automatically switches back to the backup line and notifies both the homeowner and installer, facilitating follow-up and maintenance.

KOHLER Stillness Bath

The Kohler Stillness Bath is a coveted wellness product for many reasons. It offers an intelligent and therapeutic spa experience inspired by the calming Japanese forest bathing (also known as forest bathing) while maintaining that feeling with little or no input from the user. increase.

From tub drawing to steam, aromatherapy and lighting, in-tub technology paves the way to create a completely unique residential bathroom experience. It’s clearly priced for the upscale customer and may not be adopted for every project, but it’s sure to be a defining feature in whatever space it ends up in.

WaterN

Traditionally, the sink was the only source of water in the home and used a spring filtration method. However, if there are enough impurities to use a water filter, those impurities still remain in the shower water and can affect hair and skin and be aerosolized in the steam produced by hot showers. There is a possibility

Water N bypasses these problems without resorting to whole house filters, offering a water filter connected to the water source that removes metals, chemicals and other impurities in your shower. Once installed, the device automatically powers up, communicates water quality information directly to the user, and sends updates on filter changes and more.

smart app

At the recent CEDIA Expo 2022, energy management played a major role in the debate both inside and outside the exhibition hall. The only problem is that it’s a fast-growing category, so the smart systems involved can be complex and prohibitively costly for the average consumer. However, the Schneider Electrics Wiser App offers a more entry-level solution to this idea.

While it can’t actively manage energy loads like some high-end products, it analyzes and reports on optimal usage schedules for homeowners’ patterns based on data collected via a network of smart plugs. , and can be created (it doesn’t even have to be by Schneider). ). Recently, the app also received an update to guide users when to charge their electric vehicle (EV) to avoid utility bills.

