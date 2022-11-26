Return to Host Nation for Northern Illinois Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Georgia Tech VS.north alabama

THE FLATS Recovering from two losses at the Fort Myers tip-off earlier this week, Georgia Tech returned to campus to face North Alabama in the Atlantic Sun Conference before tipping at 4 p.m. at the McCamish Pavilion on Saturday. increase.

The Tech (3-2) lost the first two games of the season at Fort Myers, 68-64 to Utah Monday and 84-60 to Marquette Wednesday in a tip-off event. Before that, Tech compiled his first 3-0 start since the 2015-16 season, wins over Creighton State (93-63) and Northern Illinois (68-50), and a crosstown finish. His second of the last sandwiched his 59-57 win. The enemy is Georgia.

North Alabama (4-2) will continue their four-game road stretch on Saturday. The Lions will be split into two games in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Tuesday and Wednesday as he beats the Hamptons 75-74 and UC Santa Barbara he loses 89-71. UNA began his road trip with a 76-68 loss at Mississippi Valley State.

The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+ and available on the ESPN app. Radio broadcasts will be on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM).

Fans attending the Techs volleyball game with Florida State University on Saturday (1pm, OKeefe Gym) can watch the men’s basketball game for free by presenting a volleyball game ticket.

jacket list

Georgia Tech has eight players in 2021-2022 who have logged significant minutes over the last seven seasons under head coach Josh Pastner. Yellow Jackets 12-20 campaign.

The return of eight major letter-winners included two starters from 2021-22 teams, both 6-3 point guard Kyle Sturdevant (7.6 ppg, 2.3 apg averages). ) and 6-11 center Rodney Howard (6.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg) senior. As backup point guards, 6-1 Jr. Divon Smith (5.7 ppg, 2.0 apg) and 6-6 Darran Divo Coleman (6.2 ppg), 6-6 Miles Kelly (4.5 ppg), 6-6 sophomore perimeter players Rising Trio-7 Jaron Moore (2.8ppg). Jr. 6-2 guard Tristan Maxwell and 6-8 Jr. forward Jordan Mech are back to provide even more depth.

Pastner and his staff were eight men in a pair of transfers of 6-2 guard Lance Terry (14.3 points for Gardner Webb) and 6-7 forward Javon Franklin (12.2 points, 7.8 points for South Alabama). Reinforced returnees. Summer has signed two international players, Latvian 6-8 forward Fred Pauls Bagatskis and Canadian 7-foot center Cyril Martynov.

Ja’von Franklin is averaging 14 points and 11 rebounds over his last three games for Tech. (Photo by Riley Rogers)

series vs.north alabama

Georgia Tech and North Alabama will meet in men’s basketball for the first time. The Yellow Jackets have played his 19th game against the current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Most recently, Stetson last season (77-52 Tech win), Kennesaw State (his 87-57 Tech win in 2018-19) under head coach Josh Pastner.

Buzzbite

Tech changed its starting lineup for the first time this season against Marquette, placing Javon Franklin in fifth place in place of Rodney Howard. Starting the same lineup with each of the four guards in the first four games around Howard. The four guards remained the same (Lance Terry, Kyle Sturdivant, Devo Coleman and Devon Smith). The change saw Howard start 11 straight games from last season. Tech employed his nine-man rotation each in his first four games. All nine scored points against Creighton State and Northern Illinois, and eight were on the scoring row in Georgia: he scored 7 against Utah and 9 of 10 against Marquette. scored points. In the past two games, Tech has had a season-low batting average of 34.8% against Utah, followed by 33.8% against Marquette. Tech had many foul shot attempts in his first two games, but in his last three games he only attempted 43 foul shots. Last season, Jackets had his 13th-plus turnover he achieved 15th. Tech still averages only 10.6 turnovers per game, and his turnover margin is plus 3.8. ) but surrendered 39.1 percent (9 of 23) to Marquette.Javon Franklin scored his 42 points (14.0 ppg), grabbed 33 rebounds (11.0 rpg), blocked 8 shots and blocked 6 I released an assist. He had his 10/7/4/2 in his first two games for the Tex, Franklin in his last three games he has two double-doubles. His career scoring tally is 10, and last season he scored 8 for South Alabama. It is also Franklin’s 25th time in his career to score in double figures, and his third as a yellow jacket. The three-point basket ended after 10 games. In a 10-game stretch, he’s 19-for-45 (42.2%). Kelly has gone 27-for-68 (39.7%) from his three-point range in the Tex’s last 18 games going back to Jan. 23 against Creighton State. He went 5-30 in his first 17 games for the jackets last season. each game). From the floor he scored 4-8 and three-pointer from range he scored 2-4. Freshman Fred Pauls his Bagatkiss appeared in his second game of the season, playing in his 3:03 in the final against Marquette, earning his first college point. With 1 second left, a 3-pointer from the left corner he led the Yellow Jackets with 10 assists in his last two games and 15 in five. increase. He also has 21 rebounds in his last three games, which is second on the team this season with his 6.4 per game. Devon Smith leads the Yellows in assists and steals for his Jackets. (Photo by Riley Rogers)

Initiatives to strengthen competitiveness

Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Track and Field Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have joined forces to launch a competitiveness initiative to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships. The initiative begins with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where new donations to the AT Funds Athletic Scholarship Fund made by December 31 are worth up to $2.5 million by the Georgia Tech Foundation. If Accelerate GT hits his $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift will impact his $5 million impact on Georgia Tech track and field. For more information and to contribute online, please visit fund.org/accelerate.

About Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball

After six seasons under head coach Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship in 2021 and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years. A member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, Tech has won the ACC Championship four times (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times, and made the Final Four twice (1990 2004) played. Connect with Georgia Tech Mens Basketball on social media by liking our Facebook page or following us on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more on Tech Basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/tech-returns-home-to-face-north-alabama-112522/

