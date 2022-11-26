8 Ways Google Assistant Makes You More Productive at Work – Review Geek





Google Assistant software is available for mobile and smart home devices to help you complete tasks around your home. These eight Google Assistant features help you stay focused, stay organized, get into deep work periods, and stay productive overall during your workday.

Create a Calendar Event Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com

Working from home requires you to demonstrate good time management skills. Like most people, it can be difficult to stick to a set schedule while trying to stay productive there.

With Google Assistant, you can easily manage your calendar by creating specific events for each day of the week. See shared calendars, add to calendars at any time, and manage your schedule.

create a reminder

Busy schedules can quickly overwhelm even the most productive and experienced employees. You may have more responsibilities than work, like picking up your kids from school, taking them to the doctor, or taking your dog to the vet.

Instead of relying on your memory to complete these tasks, use your Google Assistant to set daily reminders. You can also ask in the morning, “Hey Google, give me an overview of my day.” Listing all the things you need to accomplish and asking your device to notify you at a certain time can help you stay productive.

Take notes Prathankarnpap/Shutterstock.com

Taking notes about your project helps you stay productive and stay organized. Especially useful when multiple tasks are in progress at the same time. It can be difficult to jot down important notes away from your laptop or desktop. Instead, you can use your Google Assistant to take notes.

Google Assistant can take notes for you. All you have to do is speak up. This helps you track projects, remember important details, organize research, and more.

hands-off call

With Google Assistant, you can make, answer, or decline calls without picking up your Android. You can ask your Google Assistant to call any of your contacts without using your phone.

Unfortunately, working from home is often distracting, so keeping your phone in another room can help you stay focused. Mobile Sometimes he spends too long on his device after making a call, using social media or messaging friends. You can use the Google Assistant instead to get in touch with others instantly.

Ask a question Image by Tada/Shutterstock.com

No matter what your job is, multiple questions can pop up throughout your day. Instead of opening a new tab and typing your question into Google’s search engine, ask the Google Assistant.

The device searches questions, finds exact answers, and provides important details. This feature helps you stay focused on your tasks and maintain a high level of productivity. You can also ask your Google Assistant, “Hey Google, where’s my phone?” If you misplace it somewhere in your house.

Ordering office supplies

Even if you work from home, you still need basic office supplies to stay productive. If you’re out of staples, pens, or sticky notes, you can ask your Google Assistant to order them for you.

Please note that this feature will only work if you have already set up your financial information with Google. Still, once you do that, you’ll be able to order more office supplies without spending time shopping online.

Play music Vantage_DS/Shutterstock.com

Sadly, Google Assistant can’t ask your neighbors to stop landscaping during the day, or your outdoor construction workers to stop jackhammering. However, you can request that white noise or other fun sounds be turned on to help you focus.

Playing music helps you be more productive and keep working. One suggestion is to listen to instrumental music or soundtracks from your favorite movies. Avoid listening to songs that make you want to get up and dance. Video game music is designed to keep you working without distractions and is also a great productivity option.

Set alarms and timers

Even the best employees face the challenge of staying productive. Google Assistant can set timers and alarms throughout her day so she can take a short but much-needed break from work.

For example, you can ask the device to set a timer for 25 minutes. Focus on your work during that time, but when the timer rings, take a five-minute break. After doing this process four times, you’ve completed the Pomodoro Technique.

Be more productive with Google Assistant

In the age of remote work, caring about productivity has never been more important. There are probably some distractions in your home that keep you from getting important work done.If you have Google Assistant, consider using the tips above to be more productive while working from home. please.

