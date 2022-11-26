Bjorn Capens: Strong Appetite for Local Broadband Calls, Next Generation Fiber Technology: Broadband Breakfast





A pacemaker among municipal broadband owners, the city of Chattanooga offers 1,000 free telemedicine appointments, bringing broadband to low-income households. Vistabeam, a wireless ISP in Nebraska, is bringing telemedicine to rural towns through community empowerment centers, increasing broadband and improving health for residents.

The Enterprise Center is working hard at the intersection of technology and inequality, using technology to increase work efficiency, enable learning and improve personal health, says Deb, CEO. Socia said. The center partners with residents, community organizations, and the Park Ridge Health System to identify needs and bring resources to combat high levels of diabetes, stroke, heart disease, and asthma.

Vistabeam owner Matt Larsen said: Rural areas often lack the human and technical resources needed for broadband deployment. As such, Vistabeam has designed a Community Empowerment Center to provide communities with private telemedicine consultation rooms, digital skills and telemedicine training, full-time digital navigators, and inventory rooms with shared computing devices and equipment.

These communities and others are finding that telehealth boosts broadband adoption and improves the physical and financial health of residents. Telehealth is a killer app that allows you to use your broadband investments to focus on advancing digital inclusion in urban and rural communities.

The perfect storm for telemedicine

Chattanoogas’ public broadband network favors telemedicine through the city’s power company, which provides both electricity and broadband. According to Socia, EPB has deep ties to the community, investing money, technology in public spaces, and energy upgrades in homes. EPB cares about the health of our community. (His EPB, formerly known as the Electricity Board of Chattanooga, provides broadband in the city.) Communities without public broadband are supported by large ISPs with similar levels of effort. You may have to work harder to find the .

Communities that want to take advantage of telemedicine may need new strategies for obtaining and managing grants. Telemedicine wouldn’t be possible without broadband, but broadband integration to facilitate telemedicine delivery can involve countless people, organizations, and resources beyond network builders.

Over the years, Chattanooga has had a culture of cooperation among many civic groups. The non-profit organization Orchard Knob had an existing community, so when telemedicine opportunities emerged as part of a larger healthy community initiative, creating grants on the scale the group now has would be far more difficult. was easy.

The community created the Orchard Nob Collaborative. This includes Parkridge Medical Center with 1,000 telemedicine appointments, Orchard Knob Neighborhood Association, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, and United Way of Greater Chattanooga. EPB donated funds, energy upgrades and public Wi-Fi. Green Spaces is also a non-profit organization and the center offers project management and various Tech Goes Home digital inclusion programs.

Telemedicine opens the door to greater grants. If you’re producing social determinants of health, I think the expected subsidy outcomes are very specific, says Socia. Projects involving telemedicine are very demanding for funders and everyone involved. But at the same time, we can leverage other additional funding and other partners to achieve much better medical outcomes.

Telemedicine and the “human element”

All states have digital equity plans. How important is telehealth to the success of your digital equity plan? Very important! Remember, however, that telemedicine deployment strategies in rural communities may look different than those in cities. The Vistabeams Center represents one approach.

Digital equity in telemedicine is just one component of a vast ecosystem of social services that good societies use to help care for people. The challenge is that scarce resources need to be well coordinated to get the maximum impact from them. However, there may be a real lack of coordination between these many resources in rural communities.

It makes sense to start by focusing on introducing telemedicine to a few small communities, where people can come and access telemedicine, in an environment that fosters trust and familiarity with the technology. Larsen says, “That will require a facilitator human element, such as a digital navigator to integrate local telemedicine into the ecosystem. Many rural communities have trust issues with government programs.

Formation of a customer service center using surplus office space

There are many large existing mobile device showrooms in the community. But these employees tend to be sales-oriented with scripted content. Vistabeam has excess office space that we are using to build a true customer service center.

Larsen says it’s finding ways to train people to be digital navigators, getting customers familiar with telemedicine, and connecting staff with complementary social services and other resources. Over the past few months, Vistabeam has only pushed the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides free internet access and subsidized computing devices. There is a complicated registration process that residents must complete, which is confusing for many. So Vistabeam trained their staff to walk people through the process, get them certified, and get them connected.

Regarding the potential for telemedicine deployment to the home, Larsen believes the technology has tremendous potential utility and value for both rural and urban broadband deployments. Broadband is currently underutilized for telemedicine, largely because communities are just beginning to plan. The pandemic has highlighted the need for powerful video streaming capabilities to connect doctors and patients.

What’s missing is a telemedicine killer app or device, says Larsen. I believe that preventive medicine will become an answer technology that detects and prevents problems before they develop into major problems. This app could be a way to check vital statistics and monitor markers of health and disease. You’ll see them supporting health plans.

Almost everyone gets sick or injured, or blames others when their loved ones are not doing well. Telemedicine and its many iterations are designed to be used when people are sick or injured, or for preventive care. The ubiquity of telemedicine and its symbiotic relationship with broadband technology offers great potential for expanding digital inclusion in communities. Combined with the huge grants coming out of Yin and Yang, what was being watched was the perfect digital storm.

Craig Settles works with community stakeholders who want broadband networks and telemedicine to improve economic development, health care, education, and local government, analyzing needs, planning, and assessing grants. This work is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast welcomes comments from observers familiar with the broadband scene. Send your creations to [email protected] The views reflected in Expert Opinion articles do not necessarily reflect those of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.

