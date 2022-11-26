US FCC bans sales and imports of Chinese technology from Huawei and ZTE





In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, a visitor walks past a display by Chinese tech company ZTE at the PT Expo in Beijing. The United States has banned the sale of telecommunications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and his ZTE, and has restricted the use of some Chinese-made video surveillance systems, citing unacceptable risks to national security. increase. The five Federal Communications Commissions said Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 they had unanimously voted to adopt new rules blocking the import or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. .Credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

The US has banned the sale of telecom equipment made by Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE and has restricted the use of some Chinese-made video surveillance systems, citing “unacceptable risks” to national security. .

The Federal Communications Commission announced Friday that it had unanimously voted to adopt new rules blocking the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks to the nation’s critical infrastructure. It’s the latest in a long-running escalation of US restrictions on Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The FCC is committed to safeguarding our national security by ensuring that no untrusted communications devices are allowed inside our borders, and we continue to do that work here,” said the Democrat. FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a prepared statement.

Huawei declined to comment on Friday. The order affects products made by companies such as Huawei and ZTE, as well as his Hikvision and Dahua, makers of widely used video surveillance cameras.

The FCC order applies to future approvals of devices, but leaves the agency open to revoking previous approvals.

Technicians stand at the entrance of the Huawei 5G data server center at the Guangdong Second General Hospital in Guangzhou, Guangzhou province, southern China, September 26, 2021. It limits the use of ZTE and some Chinese-made video surveillance systems, citing unacceptable risks to national security. The five Federal Communications Commissions said Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 they had unanimously voted to adopt new rules blocking the import or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. . Credit: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said, “Our unanimous decision marks the first time in FCC history that we have voted to ban new equipment authorization based on national security concerns. represents.

“As a result of our order, no new Huawei or ZTE equipment will be approved,” Carr said. Not approved unless warranted to the FCC, security of government facilities, and other national security purposes.”

Hikvision said in a statement that its video products “do not pose a security threat” to the United States, but the FCC’s decision is “a threat to small businesses, local governments, school districts, and individual consumers in the United States. It will be more harmful and expensive,” he said. To protect themselves, their homes, businesses and property. ”

