Chairman of the VinFuture Awards Council: Everyone will be amazed and convinced by the winning innovations of the second season.





As the second season of the Vin Future Awards Ceremony approaches, Sir Richard Henry Friend, Chairman of the Vin Future Awards Council, has announced that he will be honored and shared the most outstanding achievements for the international impact of those initiated in Vietnam. unveiled his work for the first time. A global science and technology award.

The VinFuture Award is Vietnam’s first global award in the field of science and technology. His VinFuture, which debuted last year, received a great deal of attention following his nearly 600 nominations from the global scientific community. The number of nominations increased significantly this year, with 970 entries in various fields.

This is an impressive figure and proves the great interest from all over the world for global science and technology awards from Vietnam.

The quality of this season’s nominations is also very noteworthy. The great thing to note is that many of the innovations are also new to the scientists on the Awards Council. Like last year’s mRNA vaccine innovation, which won the VinFuture Prize Season 1 grand prize, this year’s winning innovation will be groundbreaking, far-reaching research with a compelling story behind it.

I’m sure everyone will be surprised and satisfied with this victory. I think surprises are always interesting. Look forward to the awards ceremony in Hanoi on December 20, 2022. A friend of mine said.

A difficult process of choosing the best

The process of choosing the best among all the candidates has never been easier. This season has a very meaningful theme of ‘Rebirth and Reshaping’. It is like a guide to finding the innovation and creativity that humanity really needs on the road to solving pressing global problems.

The Awards Council has taken great care to ensure that it is truly groundbreaking research. We comprehensively assess the impact of these breakthroughs from our principles and specific criteria. Another challenge is the need to customize standards to the specifications of each domain.

Fortunately, VinFuture has a panel of top scientists with extensive experience and highly effective research to select the most deserving of the award.

Scientific and technical cooperation for breakthrough results Prof. Friend and Prof. Bao participate in VinFuture Prize 1

VinFuture is seen in a special and different way, creating global connections that help accelerate scientific and technological progress.

Science and technology are the key to a sustainable future. Individual creativity is essential to solving global challenges. However, in many cases scientists were unable to reach their destinations due to lack of connectivity. Through its influence, VinFuture celebrates and fosters connections and creates breakthroughs in science.

Take the first season Grand Prix as an example. It is a testament to VinFuture that he is one of the few science and technology awards with a holistic view that honors, fully respects and fully respects the pieces of the puzzle behind groundbreaking innovation. The Covid-19 mRNA vaccine consists of two components: mRNA and lipid nanoparticles. Two separate studies have been conducted for a long time, but it wasn’t until last year that they came together in the public eye as a revolutionary product for all of humanity.

That’s what VinFuture can do to break down barriers, encourage new discoveries, and inspire future generations.

Inspiration

When the VinFuture Awards are announced, the world knows who the winners are and wants to know more about their stories. For young people pondering career choices and eager to achieve what they want in life, the winner’s journey of discovery brings a particularly inspiring story.

It is often said that art is creative work. A strong believer in research that comes from curiosity and the urge to learn, I also see science as a creative process. VinFuture will help young people understand that, while science is challenging, it is a process of creativity and discovery. Besides taking advantage of what is already available in science and technology, people are inventing and creating a future – a better and more sustainable future for humanity.

Although there are many major awards internationally, there is still no established category for the direct impact of science and technology on all scientific communities and in creating a better world. I’m not asking for a nomination to “fix it up.” VinFuture celebrates the innovations and breakthroughs that change the world. The award’s mission and different criteria are also reasons why I am happy to be part of his VinFuture.

Professor Richard Friend, Professor of Physics at the University of Cambridge (UK), is currently Chair of the VinFuture Awards Council. He is one of the world’s most influential scientists, with over 140 patents, he has been cited over 195,000 times in the world’s leading scientific publications, and has over 1,100 scientific publications. He is also the author/co-author of publications.

He was knighted by the Queen of England in 2003 for his outstanding contributions to physics.

In 2010, the “father” of OLED technology won the prestigious Millennium Technology Award for the development of plastic electronics. His research into organic LEDs and other applications of organic electronics laid the foundation for the development of flat, scrollable and movable screens.

