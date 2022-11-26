Irish company to help Artemis return mankind to the moon





Dr. Sarah Bourke, CEO of Dublin-based Skytek, talks about the software company winning a major ESA contract to work on the Gateway lunar space station.

Last week, the world’s most powerful rocket was launched into space. This is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program, which hopes will allow humans to land on the moon again.

But what many in Ireland may not know is that a Dublin-based company is playing a key role in this historic lunar plan.

Skytek, an Irish software company with decades of experience in the space technology sector, has partnered with the European Space Agency (ESA ) entered into a contract with

A space station called Gateway is an integral part of the Artemis program. Led by NASA and ESA, this international initiative offers a wide range of capabilities to help build a sustainable presence on the Moon.

“Artemis is the first step in the process of building a space station, potentially building a lab on the Moon, and all of these kinds of exciting things they have planned.

“Skytek won the contract after an open competition to work on a system similar to the one found on the current space station and, among other things, implement all the procedures and processes. It’s about building.”

Augmented reality

The Gateway Space Station is not intended for permanent occupancy, but can accommodate a crew of four for one to three months.

This includes features such as docking ports for visiting spacecraft, space for crew members to live and work, and onboard scientific research to study solar physics, human health, life sciences, etc. increase.

Based on years of experience on the International Space Station, Skytek aims to streamline the authoring of procedures and processes for thousands of crew members and provide mobile web applications to support routine maintenance and scientific activities.

Besides helping astronauts with critical ground support, such as communicating and responding to emergencies, Skytech is also working on new augmented reality (AR) technology to assist astronauts, Burke said. .

“One of the problems with many satellites is that the sensors are not positioned correctly,” she explained. “AR can guide the engineer to where the sensor needs to be placed, help place the sensor in place, and record when it is in the correct position.”

eyes beyond the universe

Ultimately, Gateway will be a platform that will help humans explore the Moon and potentially Mars in the years to come. But space isn’t the only frontier Skytek is expanding its services into.

“Working in the space sector gave us the opportunity to work at the cutting edge of science and technology. In fact, we have successfully transferred this knowledge to other sectors, including insurance and security,” Burke said. I’m here.

During the pandemic, Skytek also secured an ESA contract to develop a satellite-enabled platform. This included a virtual command and control center to support a more efficient Covid-19 response by linking to Ireland’s computerized disease reporting system.

“We are really pushing the insurance side of the business right now,” said Bourke, adding that Skytek is also looking to further develop AR for its customers.

“And obviously we want to keep this big [Artemis] A contract is formed. ”

Illustration of the Gateway Space Station. Image: Alberto Beltrin/NASA (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

