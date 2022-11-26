Deposition equipment for energy applications





The round was led by ALIAD (Air Liquide’s venture capital arm) and backed by Dutch investors including Somerset Capital Partners and Invest-NL. Existing investors including Innovation Industries, Brabant Development Company (BOM) and TNO also participated in the round.

SparkNano said it will use the funding to sustainably accelerate and expand its business.

At SparkNano, we strongly believe that spatial atomic layer deposition solutions can support the quest for a sustainable energy future. SparkNano CEO Huib Heezen said: SparkNano looks forward to continuing to work closely with his TNO, Air Liquide Venture Capital division, and other partners on process and material innovations. Additionally, our presence in Eindhoven’s high-tech he ecosystem, with world-class expertise in high-tech equipment and atomic layer deposition, is critical to our product development.

SparkNano: What You Need to Know Founded in 2018 as a spin-off of TNO (Netherlands Organization for Applied Sciences), SparkNano develops and provides Spatial Atomic Layer Deposition (Spatial ALD) technology to help customers achieve high performance at low cost. allow it to be built. Devices for sustainable energy applications.

These devices include new generation electrolysers, fuel cells, batteries, and solar cells for green hydrogen production.

SparkNano has been focusing on Spatial ALD technology for several years and has also created equipment that can apply thin films of materials inside porous materials. These depositions apply atomic-scale control over how much and where the material is deposited.

The Dutch company offers products ranging from flexible R&D tools to high-volume, large-area mass production tools for sheet-to-sheet and roll-to-roll production, seamlessly transitioning from lab to fab. make it possible.

Investors ALIAD invests in and supports start-ups that address industrial, social and environmental challenges through technological innovation. VC has invested over $25 million in impactful startups since 2020 and has invested in 40 companies.

Vincent Brillault, Managing Director of Air Liquide Venture Capital Fund, is pleased to invest in SparkNano in this new round and support the growth of SparkNanos through strategic cooperation. SparkNanos technology can make a significant contribution to the realization of the energy transition.

Somerset Capital Partners is a family-owned investment firm focused on public and private companies in the consumer, entertainment, financial, food, life sciences, software and real estate industries.

SparkNano has the potential to become a major supplier to the energy market, said Joes Daemen, managing partner at Somerset Capital Partners. As such, we play a vital role in the energy transition, an ambition at the heart of our investment strategy. We would like to support the team in the further development of Spatial ALD technology.

