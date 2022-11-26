Amber Heard: With 5.6 million searches, Amber Heard will be the most searched celebrity on Google in the US in 2022





There have been several headline-grabbing incidents this year. One of them, the Hollywood actor, sued his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, after he claimed to be a domestic violence survivor in a 2018 Washington Post article. It was a defamation lawsuit. According to CelebTattler, the 36-year-old actor topped the list of his most searched A-listers in 2022, averaging 5.6 million searches per month. The website analyzed data from his Google search patterns in 2022 and monitored over 150 celebrities. Johnny Depp came in at his second place on this list, with 5.5 million monthly searches.

According to a CelebTattler spokesperson, this year has been filled with celebrity news headlines, including Elon Musk taking over Twitter. Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of England who died this year, ranked her third on the list with 4.3 million monthly Google searches for her. She died of old age on September 8th. She was 96 years old.

Depp-Heard Fallout: Celebrity Setback in Support of Pro-Depp Stance

defamation case

Earlier this year, actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were involved in a defamation lawsuit filed by the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor. However, many disliked Depp’s statement as new information came to light.

excavated material

The defamation lawsuit ended when the court ordered Heard to pay Depp $15 million in damages, plus $2 million to his attorneys. Documents unsealed from trial paint a worse picture of Depp, revealing crude text between Depp and Marilyn Manson.Many celebrities didn’t like Depp’s Instagram statement after the reveal Here are some of them.

Sophie Turner

Turner has starred in Game of Thrones and is married to pop star Joe Jonas.

Joey King

King is the star of Netflix’s ‘Kiss Booth’ franchise

Tom Brady came in fourth with 4.06 million searches. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ranked fifth and sixth on the list as the SKIMS founder sparked controversy by attending his gala at the Met in his original Marilyn Monroe gown I was. Pete Davidson, on the other hand, received an average of 3.2 million searches each month. FAQ: What are the most searched terms on Google in 2022? Facebook is the most popular keyword, with over 1,102,800,000 searches every month. YouTube and Amazon also follow this closely and abbreviate weather as “weather”. Who will be the most searched person on Google in Asia in 2022? Kim Taehyung of BTS is the most searched Asian person on Google in the first half of 2022.

