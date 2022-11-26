



Storage News Joseph F. Kovar Nov 26, 2022 10:00 AM EST

Here are 10 data storage startups looking to stand out in a world where the growth of traditional storage is rapidly giving way to the growth of cloud-based storage.

More data storage startups aim for success

The storage industry has always been characterized by innovation, with storage engineers continuously introducing new hardware and software to solve new storage, data protection, or data management requirements. However, while these storage engineers and developers may be solving part of an enterprise’s data storage needs, what an enterprise really needs is a complete solution. As a result, storage innovation either receives acquisition offers from larger vendors looking to beef up their own complete storage technology, or is pushed out the door by developers unable to hear beyond the demands of complete solutions. Watching it close is often rewarding.

While painful for individual vendors, both situations are good for the storage industry as a whole. It frees up resources to invest in new technology. It can be both a brutal cycle and a challenging cycle. Above all, it ensures that innovation in storage doesn’t stop, keeping the door open to new cohorts of innovators.

These innovators face a changing business. While spending on external storage systems is slowing, spending on cloud-based storage is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% from 2022 to 2029, according to the Enterprise Storage Forum .

Enter our list of the 10 hottest data storage startups of 2022. These companies were chosen because they have recently introduced their first storage products or services. More than half of these vendors have the cloud at the center of their innovation, with at least two focusing on distributed storage and one on his Kubernetes. One offers software-defined storage, but only three offer physical devices.

Storage innovation is no longer just a US situation either. Of his ten data storage startups featured here, only three of his are headquartered in the United States, six are headquartered overseas, and one is headquartered in the United States and Israel. I’m here.

CRN highlights some of the hottest storage startups of 2022 in this slideshow.

* bundle network

*Iodine

* Insper

* Interns

* ice drive

* ionyl

* Nexus storage

* Priops

* Solidigum

* speed b

Joseph F. Kovar

Joseph F. Kovar is senior editor and reporter for CRN’s storage and non-technical channel Beats. He highlights some of the key trends impacting the entire IT channel, while highlighting emerging issues related to areas such as data lifecycle, business continuity, disaster recovery, and data centers, as well as related services and software. Keep readers up-to-date with He can be contacted at [email protected]

