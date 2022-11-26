Elon Musk Comes Up With Idea To Create A ‘Replacement Phone’ If Twitter Is Removed From Apple And Google Stores





Musk’s tweet immediately generated a lot of reactions on Twitter.

Twitter chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company would consider creating an “alternative phone” if its microblogging platform was removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Musk responded to Twitter user Liz Wheeler’s tweet by commenting: “If Apple and Google launch Twitter from the app store, @elonmusk should make his own smartphone. Half the country is happy. and ditch the biased and nosy iPhone and Android…that guy is building a rocket to Mars, but a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?”

In response, “Chief Twit” said he “certainly” didn’t want Apple and Google to remove Twitter from their esteemed storefronts. But Musk added that if it does come to pass, and if “there are no other options,” he will create an “alternative phone.”

I certainly hope it doesn’t but yes I will make another phone if I have no other choice

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Mr. Musk’s tweet instantly gained a lot of attention on microblogging platforms. “He must revolutionize smartphones,” wrote one user, while another wrote, “I feel like this plan is already underway.”

Elon Musk says Twitter verification starts 'tentatively next Friday'

Meanwhile, according to the New York Post, Musk’s comments came after Apple Fellow Phil Schiller, the head of the App Store, deleted his Twitter account. Separately, after Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, said the social media giant risks being banned from Apple’s and Google’s app stores if it doesn’t follow its guidelines. happen.

Roth told the New York Times: “Failure to follow Apple’s and Google’s guidelines could be catastrophic, risking Twitter being banned from the app stores and making billions of potential users less likely to use Twitter’s services. It makes it difficult for Apple and Google to have enormous power to shape the decisions that Twitter makes.” said it had started.

