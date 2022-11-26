Digital Transformation: How and why Digital Transformation is sweeping across industries in India





“Software is eating the world,” Marc Andreessen quoted in 2011. The prophecy has already come true today.

A hyper-connected world is here, accelerating innovation and disruption. For years, the Internet has been described as a “nice to have” as an additional channel for growth. Today, the Internet has evolved to become an established channel for expansion and innovation. In this new age, opportunities are everywhere that can be seized by those who understand how to harness their power. The internet has been unleashed on us. Now it’s up to you to be ready.

In fact, the 2020 World Economic Forum reports that there are over 4.8 billion internet users worldwide, spending $1 million every minute on online goods. India has around 700 million internet users who access the internet mostly via mobile, and by 2025 he is expected to be close to 900 million. The age of digital globalization. As digital capabilities improve and connectivity becomes more ubiquitous, technology is poised to transform nearly every sector of the Indian economy rapidly and dramatically. This could not only change the nature of work for millions of Indians, but also have a huge impact on the economy.

2022 kicked off with a strong recovery in digital payments in the first month even as the economy bounced back from the brutal blow of Covid. Online transaction volumes from Tier 2 and 3 cities show growth of 45.6% and 54.3% respectively. Indian citizens are accepting all forms of digital payments, so our country’s journey towards digital transformation is real, given the example of buying groceries and carrying little wallets or physical money. It can be said that India’s software industry is at least 25 years old, but it has never experienced the kind of digital transformation the country has witnessed recently. So what suddenly changed?

Growth and evolution of the Indian software industry: India used to be a software producing country. After Reliance Jio, demonetization and Covid, the company has become a big consumer of its own software. Previously, applications were written only for global users and adapted to India’s needs (or adapted to applications where needs were written). In today’s scenario, Indians are more local and hyperlocal in nature, given consumer requirements that cannot be considered consuming proprietary software.

Promoting Internet Inclusion: Internet connectivity in rural India is growing rapidly and will soon overtake urban connectivity. Today, with the availability of high-speed, high-data Internet connectivity at a fraction of the price for people in the most remote villages, there is a sudden increase in the number of users of any utility.

Market Size and Opportunity: With a country population of 1.4 billion, there is enough market for 10 similar products, reducing the risk of startup failure. Clearly, a large market is the only way to make the math work, because there is investment in the market and startups must have the ability to grow significantly. More recently, new age technology start-ups are staying ahead of the digital transformation curve by focusing on digital technologies and automation standards such as big data, predictive analytics, AI, cloud computing and IoT.

India is entering an advanced era where 4th Industrial Revolution technologies such as AI are permeating the world at an exponential rate. Organizations across the country are harnessing its potential to reinvent business models, blaze new avenues of market growth, and address critical societal needs. With the rapid growth of digital technologies, industries as diverse as manufacturing, agriculture, health, energy and mobility can be expected to be part of this transformation. This helps create a robust ecosystem that spirals upwards at scale.

Digital technology and the data revolution have made public services more efficient and transparent, and most importantly, increased public trust. Citizens feel more empowered about their improved quality of life with each new season. With the advent of 5G and other emerging technologies, the availability of more powerful devices, the evolution of the startup ecosystem, the desire to innovate, and companies recognizing the value of software-enabled businesses, the digital revolution is poised to take off. We are supporting the growth of the country towards With every advance in technology, there is a huge opportunity for organizations to create something new – something that benefits people around the world. It is imperative to take the next big step now. The future is here and these are exciting times.

The author is Senior Vice President of Strategy and Technology APAC at GlobalLogic.

