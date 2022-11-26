Notes | Forbes: World Cup Cleans Up FTX, Climate Tech Boom, Politics





FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks out against critics of World Cup in Qatar

The Getty Images Memo is Forbes’ global weekly newsletter for future trends, entrepreneurship and sustainability updates. Delivered on Saturdays, it includes everything you need to start your weekend, from must-listen podcasts to new book releases. Sign up here.i feel gay today

LGBT rights are protected in the United States. Not so in Qatar.

On Saturday, as the world’s attention was focused on a small desert state hosting a soccer tournament in an air-conditioned stadium, a gunman opened fire at a gay bar in Colorado.

Five Americans lost their lives that night. The shooter’s motives are not yet clear, but this is the latest in a string of attacks against the LGBT community, from his Orlando in 2016 to his Oslo in June 2022.

During the World Cup, Qatar has come under international scrutiny for its tough stance on LGBT rights. has been told to be modest.

Under pressure, FIFA president Gianni Infantino launched a pointless attack on critics. Today I feel disabled.today i feel [like] migrant workers. The message was clear. Global sporting events are no place for human rights. His words came just hours before the first shooting in Colorado.

There was a glimmer of hope when several European football teams planned to wear little rainbow armbands as a sign of support for minorities. I have shown again that it is not at all.

Gay bars are supposed to be safe places. A place where some of the most marginalized societies can forget for a moment the hatred they experienced outside their doors. political in nature. It is enough to see the bold and brave actions of the Iranian football team to see it first hand.

If LGBT people are not safe in bars in the world’s most liberal and tolerant country, what hope do they have in places like Qatar? Is it any wonder that no major international soccer player has felt safe enough?

This week has been a bruise week for the global LGBT community. we have to do better. we deserve better.

5 Things We Learned A grown-up CEO has arrived to clean up FTX’s chaos.

Enron veteran John J. Wray III has been named CEO of crypto’s biggest liquidity crisis. Brought him in to clean up company chaos, didn’t ask any questions, and as one commentator put it on Twitter, he disappeared into the sunset.

Summer heatwaves have claimed 20,000 lives across Europe.

According to official figures, tens of thousands of people have died this year due to extreme heat. If temperatures continue to rise, this number could rise to 90,000.

Parkinson’s disease tracking app for Apple Watch receives FDA clearance.

Parky uses the watch’s sensors to track tremors and involuntary movements. This new technology is expected to enable personalized treatment of patients in the near future.

E-scooters can now be used for up to 5 years.

So-called micromobility has a dirty secret, many scooters only last a few months, which offsets the claimed environmental benefits. E-scooter rental startup Voi claims its latest model can last up to five years.

For just $125,000, you can see the northern lights from a balloon.

1,000 tickets have already been sold for the two-hour trip to reach 100,000 feet above the ground. The balloon cabin has a bar, large windows and even his WiFi, perfect for the ultimate selfie.

Investments in climate technology have doubled in the last two years.

European sustainability startups are booming despite a bleak economic outlook, according to a new report. Alternative proteins made from both insect and plant-derived materials received the most investment.

Bad 2023 will bring back desk bombing.

Deskbombing is predicted to make a big comeback next year as the balance between remote and office work shifts. Learn more about our predictions for work culture in 2023.

Sign up here to get The Memo newsletter delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Learn from the world’s top financial experts.

Investors today face a challenging market environment of economic uncertainty and increased focus on sustainability. Hear about market opportunities and more at the Forbes Wealth Summit. December 6th at 11:00 ET, 17:00 CET, virtual, free to register.

Check out our insider’s guide to the fashion industry in Paris.

Kingdom of Dreams is a glamorous look in the battle for Europe’s top fashion houses that began in the 1980s and is still alive today. Available worldwide on HBO Max and Sky TV (UK).

Listen Will Fusion Solve Our Energy Problems?

Nearly a century has passed since the discovery of nuclear fusion, a process that can generate virtually unlimited energy with zero waste. But does it live up to the hype? The Inquiry (BBC) can be heard all over the world.

Read on for a new way of making decisions.

Life is full of paradoxes: How do we balance life and work? How do we express our individualism and work as a team? Offers.Harvard Business Review Press, starting at $25.00

Taste New York’s finest martinis.

Perhaps the world’s most popular cocktail, the heart of the classic Martini is just the right amount of vodka or gin in a chilled glass. But they can do more. From a lemon twist to one smeared with olives and a sizeable amount of brine, here are 10 martinis you need to try in New York City right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexwood/2022/11/26/the-memo–forbes-cleaning-up-ftx-climate-tech-boom-and-politics-at-the-world-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos