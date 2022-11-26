Tech vs. Old Man Winter: NC DOT Prepares for Snow with Simulator





MORGANTON – The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s winter weather prep is going digital this year with a snowplow simulator designed to give employees more training time without getting behind the wheel of an actual vehicle. increase.

According to NCDOT safety consultant Mark Scott, the new simulator unit has only been in operation for about a month, but has already trained more than 250 NCDOT employees. Companies that develop simulators also offer simulators for aircraft and military vehicles.

Scott said he intended to put the driver behind the seat in the simulator before taking the dump truck out onto the field.

According to Scott, the person running the simulation can throw in just about any scenario imaginable, including weather, scenery changes, or the addition of misfortunes such as blown tires or engine malfunctions. There are about 200 vehicles to choose from when setting up the simulation, all matching those in his DOT inventory.

Their current focus is on the snow and ice season, Scott said.

We conduct snowplow training in both urban, rural and mountain environments, Scott said. Many of the drivers are assigned specific roads, they say, and the roads in the simulator are nearly identical to the ones that actually tread the snow.

The simulator evaluates each run-through and gives drivers a better idea of ​​what they need to pay more attention to on the field.

The positive thing is that you can see where the driver’s mistakes are, review them and then start over and improve your driving ability,” Scott said. I wanted them to take lessons from the simulator and put them into practice on the road.

Even including the cost of sending Scott and his partner, safety engineer Monte Simpson, across the state, Scott said the simulator saves taxpayers an average of about $158 an hour. He said they teach about eight or nine hours a day. However, programs are not the only way to save money.

If you have an accident, you can’t start over in real time if you’re in the real world, Scott said. increase. Those are all positive things.

Looking to the future, he said, NCDOT is considering expanding the program to include heavy equipment as well.

Costs for taxpayers and NCDOT will really be reduced, Scott said. This reduces the danger for the general public driving motor vehicles. The more time you spend on the road, the more time you have behind the wheel and the greater the risk hazard.

While simulators won’t completely replace real-world training, they can be a cost-effective way to get drivers more time behind the wheel before putting them in truck seats with experienced instructors. .

We’ve run over 250, nearly 300 people in the simulator, and everyone from 20-something-year veterans to just-hired 12-month employees have been told they should have done this a long time ago. I was.

Sports Editor Justin Epley contributed to this article.

