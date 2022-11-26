Gain a decisive advantage in competition among great powers





We live in a time of great change and uncertainty as authoritarian regimes challenge Western values ​​and political systems militarily and economically. In particular, China’s rise as a superpower suggests unprecedented challenges to the role of the United States and the West in the world. In his recently announced National Security Strategy, President Biden drew attention to our nation’s economic well-being as closely linked to China’s rise.

Strategic competition with China extends beyond traditional battlefields to all sectors of society. Yet little has changed in the US-led approach to international security and the political economy. The United States and her allies must harness the arsenal of modern democracy, the arsenal of innovations, to maintain our economic and security standing, and the international order in general.

At the end of World War II, the United States led an unprecedented move to build an international order based on free enterprise and an open economy. For the past 70 years, the US and Western-led system has faced threats from revisionists such as the Chinese Communist Party, Iran’s Islamic regime, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Today, these actors are effectively and legally trying to rewrite international rules and norms to their advantage in the short term and to the initiative in the long term. increase. Increasingly, they have the power to do so economically and militarily.

This modern climate of strategic competition requires the United States to rethink its entire approach to international security. What if the Department of Defense (DOD), or any organization experiencing stagnation, could collaborate on developing an innovation doctrine and overhaul the way it thinks?

The Innovation Doctrine defines how we organize and act for defense innovation to stay ahead of the challenges of strategic competition. We define doctrine as an organized set of guidelines (theories or beliefs) that guide our thinking and actions. Such innovation theory takes a holistic approach to problem solving that rapidly tracks ideas and experiments in order to rapidly surface innovative approaches with minimal resources.

Doctrine organizes, trains and accelerates innovation. It allows us to deal with discontinuous change, perhaps a major feature in today’s political and strategic environment. Complacency in any job can hurt your psyche. But when it exists in an environment that is supposed to be the backbone of our nation’s perimeter of defense, it’s downright diabolical. It helps innovators achieve mission acceleration by creating processes that allow them to focus more on creative and out-of-the-box activities.

In fact, innovation is a learning effort based on discovery rather than intentional design. A discovery-based approach enables incremental insights that lead to new business models and operational concepts. For example, the Amazon Web Services cloud platform grew out of Amazon’s discovery-based approach to the retail business experience.

This approach has been proven in the military field. For example, the US Navy aircraft carrier was developed through iterative learning aimed at gaining better feedback on combat damage from battleship engagements with enemy naval forces. These innovations were achieved through large-scale iteration and a set of problem solvers who learned through experimentation. The innovation doctrine organizes such processes on a large scale.

We believe that the development and adoption of innovationism is necessary for the safety and security of Western systems and values. Innovation must become a fighting function, and the formulation of an innovation doctrine must be a top priority. We can and must accelerate innovation. we can’t wait. The country that innovates relentlessly with speed and scale will win the next war.

Peter A. Newell is CEO of BMNT. BMNT is an innovation consultancy firm serving the Department of Defense and other US government agencies. A retired U.S. Army Colonel and former director of its Rapid Equipment Force, he chairs the Common Mission Projects Committee.

Alex Gallo is Executive Director of the non-profit Common Mission Project, a Fellow of the National Security Institute at George Mason University, and a former Professional Staff Member of the House Armed Services Committee.

