Killarney math team wins first prize at SciFest 2022





Three Killarney Community College alumni will present award-winning STEM projects at ISEF 2023.

A study of the Pythagorean theorem won first prize in this year’s SciFest competition.

Finalists from across Ireland participated in the national finals held at the Marino Conference Center in Dublin.

Sixth graders Liam Waldron, Rachel Griffin and Luke O’Sullivan from Killarney Community College, County Kerry were named this year’s champions.

Their award-winning project approached a famous geometry theorem that many mathematics students memorized through the framework of group theory. This includes the study of algebraic structures known as groups, a central concept in abstract algebra. Its research has applications in physics, chemistry, materials science, and cryptography.

The winning SciFest trio will bring their projects to the 2023 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Dallas, Texas.

Earlier this year, Dublin teenager Andrei Florian won two ISEF awards for his project on a novel internet voting system.

“Incredible Innovation”

SciFest is an island-wide competition that keeps 2nd graders entertained while working on STEM.

Founder and CEO Sheila Porter said:

“This year, students have demonstrated incredible innovation in how STEM can positively impact society through initiatives in agriculture, space exploration and healthcare.”

Maha Shahzadi won runner-up for her project Eataware.

“It is great to see so many young people actively tackling important issues such as climate change and considering practical, creative and innovative solutions that can contribute to our response. is.

“The projects on display here today show how science, technology, engineering and mathematics can be applied to real-world problems, often in unexpected ways.”

Porter and Foley congratulated this year’s champions and all participants who made it to the finals.

Teachers, mentors, parents and school staff were also commended for their support.

SciFest is now in its 17th year. His SciFest features local and regional fairs all over the country prior to the annual finals. Since its inception in 2006, over 90,000 students have participated in the competition.

10 things you should know. It arrives straight to your weekday inbox. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of important science and technology news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/scifest-2022-pythagoras-group-theory-maths-killarney-community-college The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos