Innovation: China files nearly half of the world’s patents, India lags far behind – read more





Patent filings: 2021 was a particularly good year from an innovation perspective, with 3.4 million patents filed. This is the highest number of patents ever filed in one year. Prior to that, he had the highest number of patents filed in 2018 with 3.3 million.

In particular, Asia’s share of patent filings has increased, with two-thirds of all patents filed worldwide today being filed from the continent. Most of this is due solely to China, which files about half of the world’s patents. Meanwhile, India’s performance is improving, but China still applies for 25 times more patents than India’s.

Almost half of the world’s patent applications come from China. China continuously increases its investment in the field of technology and innovation. Last year, the country applied for more than 1.5 million patents for her. This represents approximately 46% of all patents filed worldwide. Of the top 10 patent filing countries, only China has filed more patents than her other nine countries combined.

There is also a significant difference between the number of patents filed in China and the United States. China has applied for more than twice as many patents as hers in the United States. China has filed for her 5.9% more patents in 2021 than the year before.

Patent filings: India’s performance has improved and now ranks 6th in the world. India’s rise came at the expense of Germany, which fell one place in the rankings.

India has applied for 61,573 patents in 2021. This is an 8.5% increase over the previous year. It was also ranked 6th in the number of patents granted. India has 30,721 patents, which is 10% higher than the number of patents granted in the previous year. India is one of the few countries that has achieved double-digit growth in patent filings.

It takes time to apply for and obtain superior patents in China. For this reason, it is not possible to make a fair comparison between the number of patents filed and the number of patents granted in a year.

However, in 2021 alone, 1.76 million patents have been granted worldwide. Of these, China has obtained up to 6,95,946 patents. The United States is her second, with 327,307 patents. This is followed by Japan (184,372), Korea (145882) and European Patent Office – EPO (108,799).

Patent filing: Chinese company Huawei’s top 10 companies with front-line patents, three of which are Chinese companies. Chinese brand Huawei received the largest number of 6952 patents. Oppo has 2,208 patents and BOE has 1,980 patents.

American company Qualcomm came in second with 3,931 patents. South Korea’s Samsung and LG have 3041 of his patents and 2885 of hers respectively.

Three Japanese companies, Mitsubishi, Sony and Panasonic, are also included in the list of the top 10 companies with the most patents.

Female Participation Increases Of all patents filed in 2021, 16.5% of all inventors were women. In 2007, however, only 10.6% of women participated.

In 2021, one-third of patent applications will include female inventors, compared to 20.5% in 2007.

According to the percentage of female inventors in 2021, Spain (25.7%) and Turkey (24.2%) are first and second, with about a quarter of inventions being done by women. In China, 23.7% of her inventors are women. India (10.2%), Japan (9.8%) and Austria (8.6%) have the lowest numbers of female inventors.

