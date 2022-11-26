Edmonton’s Cloverbar landfill is still releasing gas





breadcrumb trail link local news

There are very harmful landfill gases that can escape over it. You need to put a lid on it and put 3 feet of clay on it. ”

date of issue:

Nov 25, 2022 17 hours ago 4 min read 6 comments

Edmonton’s Cloverbar landfill is still being discovered and gassing more than a decade after it was opened to the public. New capture technologies are under development to convert that methane into renewable biogas for sale.

advertising 2

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The city council’s Public Utilities Committee met informally on Friday to get an update on a landfill gas-to-renewable gas conversion project at the Cloverbar Landfill. The project was privately approved in February 2021 and is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

Sign up to receive daily headline news from The Edmonton Journal, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Post Media Networks Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for registering.

A welcome email has been sent. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.

The next issue of Edmonton Journal Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly.

A problem occurred while signing up.please try again

Article content

It’s unclear what was discussed at Friday’s meeting, but Edmonton’s Waste Services utility bill application has details on landfill restoration, a new renewable natural gas facility, and funding. . The Waste Services Department will spend $9.7 million next year and $3.3 million in 2024, along with $10 million in state grants, the city confirmed. comes from the Waste Services Liability Fund raised across the $1 million has been spent so far.

advertising 3

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Capital Power covers a portion of the costs, co-owns the site and shares profits with the city, but the city does not confirm donations or payments.

Capital Power already operates a collection system that converts landfill gas into electricity, but as of 2018 it is aging and has collected less than half of its emissions, according to previous utility tax returns. Is not …

Capping landfills has a big impact on greenhouse gas emissions

Prior to the meeting, Denise Jubinville, branch manager of the Waste Services Division, told the Public Utilities Commission that perhaps the biggest impact that waste services will have on reducing local greenhouse gas emissions is by covering landfills. said it was. This work is done in parallel with the creation of the conversion system.

Advertising 4

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There are very harmful landfill gases that can escape over it. We need to put a lid on it and put three feet of clay on it, he told councilors.

In an interview, Jubinville couldn’t say why the site hasn’t been covered since 2009. He took over leadership about a year and a half ago, but said it’s going to take a long time.

But doing so is Jubinville’s priority, especially since old landfills are full of organic waste.

When (organic matter) decomposes, it produces gases, which are really bad greenhouse gases. It’s methane, it’s very bad for the environment, and it’s in the atmosphere right now because it doesn’t have a very thick layer of dirt on top, Juvinville told the Post Media.We really need to limit it. .

Advertising 5

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The city has not confirmed the expected emission reductions by the deadline. However, according to the 2021 utility tax return, renewable natural gas technology could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 149,500 tons annually, more than 2.5 million tons by 2040.

According to Postmedia files, the original plan for the Clover Bar Landfill was to completely cover the landfill with native vegetation and connect the site to a river valley trail.

Former waste management spokesman Gary Spowski told the Edmonton Journal in 2009 that the clover bar would continue to release gas for 40 to 50 years, but it wasn’t dangerous to the public.

At the time, Spotowski said improved compaction in landfills meant that when fully covered, it wouldn’t form a few small hills like Rundle Park, once a Beverly dump. was

Advertising 6

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Alberta’s first technology

It is the first project in Alberta to convert landfill gas into renewable natural gas and sell it into the distribution network.

According to the 2023-2024 rate filing capital profile, the Waste Services sector has opted for a technology called Pressure Swing Absorption. This is because it is proven, reliable and can save up to 98% of the methane drawn during the process.

Collected landfill gas is sent to a system to remove impurities such as water, siloxanes, ammonia, carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide. This conditioned gas is fed into what are called Pressure Swing Absorption Upgrade Units, which consist of a series of vertical towers connected by an intricate network of valves and switches to provide low and high pressure where chemicals such as carbon dioxide are absorbed. circulate the gas between included in the filter.

advertising 7

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The system is expected to generate up to 245,000 GJ per year for at least 20 years, yielding an annual revenue of $3 million. His 2021 edition of the Capital Profile says it will recover more than 75% of the gas currently produced.

Pressure cooker

Jubinville believes covering landfills is important, but it’s a complex and lengthy process. He said the landfill could become unstable as they get older.

With the lid on, it becomes a pressure cooker. It is still decomposing and is creating pressure inside this landfill, and we need a system to relieve that pressure.

If the cover is too heavy, the sides can push out and spill into the North Saskatchewan River. Another plan to prevent this is river bank reinforcement.

Advertising 8

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The methane produced can be released, burned, or used for another purpose. In this case, a well is drilled into the mound to extract the liquid and gas and convert it into renewable natural gas.

Juvinville says our community will benefit if we can use this gas in an efficient way to convert it into renewable natural gas.

Opened in 1975 and closed in August 2009, the Clover Bar Landfill was Edmonton’s first designed sanitary landfill. He survived 20 years longer than expected after a recycling program was introduced in the late 1980s. The secondary landfill, built after the 1987 tornado, ceased operations in 2008 and closed this year.

[email protected]

@lauby

Share this article on social networks

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/edmontons-clover-bar-landfill-still-not-capped-and-releasing-gas-after-13-years-new-capture-technology-planned The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos