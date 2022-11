Musk will start making smartphones if Apple, Google remove Twitter from the App Store

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Friday that Apple and Google will start developing smartphones if they remove Twitter from their app stores.

Musk’s remarks were in response to a tweet written by political commentator Liz Wheeler. If Apple and Google launch Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk will have to create their own smartphone.

Half the country will happily ditch the biased and nosy iPhones and Androids, she said. A man builds a rocket to Mars. A silly little smartphone should be easy, right?

Musk replied, “I hope that never happens, but if I have no other choice, I will make another phone.”

Musk’s statement comes amid pressure from advertisers and left-wing activists to crack down on content deemed hate speech.

Musk responded to a pressure campaign this week by saying the company had cracked down on hate speech.

Impressions of hate speech have dropped by a third from pre-spike levels, Musk tweeted. Congrats to the Twitter team!

“I’m half willing to wave my finger at the 1,500 accounts that caused the spike, but I’ll hold off,” Musk continued. Having the maximum number of tweets allowed per day lower than the meth speed his typist could do was helpful.

Musk then answered a question from DailyWire+ host Jordan Peterson about how he defines hate speech.

This is simply based on the same list of terms that Twitter has been using for some time, Musk replied.

Musk announced on Thursday that he would be granting a large amnesty to accounts previously banned on the platform.

Musk made the decision based on the final results of a poll he tweeted on Wednesday. The platform will begin unbanning accounts en masse, except for those who break the law or engage in excessive spam, he tweeted, depending on the outcome.

More than 3 million users voted in the poll, with an overwhelming majority in favor of the amnesty. Nearly three-quarters of his voters (72.4%) voted for him, while only 27.6% of him voted against.

Musk wrote after the poll was over. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.

Before the poll ended, Musk appeared to suggest the platform would cut back on content moderation, effectively targeting illegal content and increasing transparency. .

This is a developing news article. Refresh the page for updates.

