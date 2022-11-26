Google Play Store services will be inaccessible in Pakistan from December 1st





After December 1, 2022, mobile clients will no longer be able to use Google Play Store services after the National Bank of Pakistan has blocked $34 million in installments to service providers worldwide.

Annual payments of $34 million to overseas professional organizations such as Google, Amazon and Meta through mobile companies slowed after the National Bank stopped using the Rapid Transit Charging (DCB) system.

Customers in Pakistan will be forced to download Google and other unfamiliar applications to shop with Visa and charge cards. Nevertheless, most generic clients may not have the option to download the program from the Google Play store, since only a certain number of customers can choose Mastercard.

On Friday, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), Data Innovation and Telecom Services and four Cell Multipurpose Managers (CMOs) consistently drafted a joint letter to SBP waiving the DCB system for SBP installments. I requested that you reconsider your choice to Dollar claims in light of the country’s ongoing liquidity emergency.

News confirmed from legitimate government sources that Google’s administrators, such as downloading applications, are inaccessible. They informed the appropriate experts that the $34 million installment was overdue and that if it was not paid, the Google App Store download management would not be advertised.

The four mobile operators have sent a joint letter to the government stating that the telecommunications industry is one of the largest contributors to foreign direct investment, with other significant contributions in the form of taxes, tariffs and other charges. says there is.

Hosting on cloud platforms, the licenses required for services/platforms, security measures, and often the technical expertise to bring the local workforce up to international standards are all things that make Pakistan’s digital economy competitive with foreign service providers. This is an area that relies heavily on

Non-payment has caused all major companies including Google, Amazon and Meta to suffer and most likely stop providing services. You will not be able to meet your needs from digital platforms such as digital banking, e-commerce, e-education, and e-health, which require licenses from both web-based platforms. that are severely affected.

The role of the telecommunications sector in expanding Digital Pakistan’s agenda cannot be ignored. Pakistan’s digital transformation aims to benefit all social and economic sectors and therefore requires engagement and facilitation from all stakeholders.

Given the lack of distribution support and interest from market players such as Google, Amazon and Apple on behalf of Facebook, selling digital platforms becomes very difficult. As a result, businesses, services and goods beyond the digital sphere will be affected. Digital marketing is now the most effective channel for any business, product or service.

The suspension of digital services due to non-payment will create a lot of negative perceptions of Pakistan in this social media age in the world and should be avoided at all costs, the letter said.

The letter concludes: It is appropriate to mention here that we understand the general challenge of deteriorating economic conditions in the country and are therefore willing to cooperate with the regulators (SBPs) in an amicable manner. Because we are already working with them to navigate these test periods in the case of import-related transactions in the telecom sector.

