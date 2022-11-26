Boost your Wi-Fi with Google Nest Mesh at a low cost





mesh is the best…especially at these prices

We’ve seen plenty of Black Friday deals for homes this weekend, but one thing many people forget to upgrade is their Wi-Fi network. Sure, you can get a cheap router and make ends meet, but why not upgrade to a mesh Wi-Fi system and finally eliminate dead spots in your home?

Mesh Wi-Fi works by combining multiple nodes with a main router to blanket your home with a strong signal. Unlike traditional range extenders, you don’t need to use multiple network names or switch profiles as you move around the house. If this really is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for, Google’s Nest products are heavily discounted on Amazon for Black Friday.

Google Nest Wi-Fi router and two points

Looking for something with everything you need for a full mesh Wi-Fi system? This 3-pack from Google Nest includes a main router and 2 additional Nest points that communicate seamlessly with your router . It provides a strong dual-band signal for all the devices in your home, with coverage up to 5,400 square feet in the optimal setup. Each piece includes several Ethernet ports for connecting wired devices. With Google Assistant built in, each node can act as a smart speaker to play music and control other devices on your network.

Nest Wifi Routers and Points Google Nest Wi-Fi

huge coverage

This 3-pack of Google Nest Wi-Fi includes a main Nest router and two additional Nest points to place around your home to eliminate signal weak spots. Boasting coverage of up to 5,400 square feet, it can handle more devices than you likely have in your home. Amazon dropped the price by 48% for Black Friday, bringing the total price down to $180.

Google Nest Wi-Fi router and 1 point

If you don’t have a lot of space to cover with your Wi-Fi signal, this very affordable bundle might be the right answer. There is only one additional Nest point for That’s enough for about 3,800 square feet of coverage, with all the same bonuses like Google Assistant and his one network name, etc. This bundle is currently getting a big Black His Friday discount on Amazon. Only $99 from $269. It’s hard to beat.

Nest Wifi Routers and Points Google Nest Wi-Fi

Less coverage but much better prices

This 2-pack of Google Nest Wi-Fi includes a main router and 1 spare Nest point and is suitable for small homes with coverage up to 3,800 square feet. The Black Friday price has been reduced from the usual $269 to just $99, making it very affordable.

If you haven’t yet bought new hardware to add to your new mesh Wi-Fi network, check out our roundup of Black Friday computer and laptop deals.

