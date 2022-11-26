Pixel 6 to Pixel 7 upgrade for just $20 in trade-in





Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are already the best value flagship smartphones today, but Black Friday prices are pushing it even higher. You can upgrade to 7 for just under $20.

The Google Store first increased trade-in prices for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in late October, then shuffled them just before Black Friday. There were some solid deals, but it’s the combination of Black Friday discounts and these increased trade-in prices that really unlock the real swag.

Upgrade now from Google Pixel 6 to Google Pixel 7 in the Google Store (US only) for just $20. This assumes you’re moving from a Pixel 6 128GB model to a Pixel 7 128GB model. Moving from his 256GB variant of last year’s smartphone to this year’s base model actually makes the upgrade free, but moving between 256GB models comes at a cost. $100 when all done.

Is it worth the cost? Well, let’s break down what you get.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 have nearly identical designs, screen sizes, and cameras. The Pixel 7 has a slightly improved build, an improved front-facing camera and, more importantly, Google Tensor G2. That chip could be the biggest upgrade, as it benefits from significantly improved modems, better performance, improved power efficiency, and better thermal management. Battery size is reduced by about 300 mAh, but I don’t see much difference in daily durability.

Here are the upgrade costs when moving from Pixel 6 to Pixel 7:

Trade-in price 128GB Pixel 6 to 128GB Pixel 7 upgrade $479 $20 128GB Pixel 6 to 256GB Pixel 7 $479 $120 256GB Pixel 6 to 128GB Pixel 7 $499 $0 256GB Pixel 6 to 256GB Pixel 7 $499 $100

Unfortunately, the value here isn’t great for Google’s Pro-tier phones, which cost at least $149 to upgrade from a Pixel 6 Pro to a Pixel 7 Pro. This obviously complicates the question of whether it’s actually worth it.

Here’s what the same upgrade looks like if you consider the Pro model.

Trade-in price 128 GB Pixel 6 Pro to 128 GB Pixel 7 Pro upgrade cost $550 $199 256 GB Pixel 6 Pro to 128 GB Pixel 7 Pro $575 $184 512 GB Pixel 6 Pro to 128 GB Pixel 7 Pro $600 $149 128 GB Pixel 6 Pro to 256 GB Pixel 7 Pro $550 $349 256 GB Pixel 6 Pro to 256 GB Pixel 7 Pro $575 $274 512 GB Pixel 6 Pro to 256 GB Pixel 7 Pro $600 $249 128 GB Pixel 6 Pro to 512 GB Pixel 7 Pro $550 $399 256 GB Pixel 6 Pro to 512 GB Pixel 7 Pro $575 $374 512GB Pixel 7 Pro $600 $349

These prices only apply until November 28th, so if you want to jump, you need to act fast! Google has set the same prices at other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, but Google You can get these high trade-in prices only in stores.

Pixel 7 details:

