Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest, etc.





Black Friday weekend is a great time to shop for Google hardware, as there are usually big discounts during shopping events. The best part is that Google is offering huge discounts on just about everything, including the recently launched Pixel 7 series, his new 4K Chromecast, and more. Check out the best deals on Google hardware you can’t miss this weekend.

1. Google Pixel 7

Source: Google

google pixel 7

With the Pixel 7, Google made all the right upgrades to last year’s Pixel 6. This phone offers a noticeably better experience than its predecessor and is one of the best Android smartphones you can buy today. For Black Friday, you can get a phone for $100 off or even free with Google’s enhanced trade-in pricing.

The Google Pixel 7 may look like its predecessor, but it’s better in every way. Compared to the Pixel 6, the Pixel 7 has a brighter display, longer battery life, and a fingerprint scanner. Even better, the modem issues that plagued the Pixel 6 lineup have been fixed, so you won’t face any connectivity issues. Not surprisingly, the Pixel 7 is one of his favorite Android phones this year.

Despite the improvements, the Pixel 7 is priced the same as last year’s model, starting at $599. It’s a bargain, but on Black Friday, you can get Google’s latest Pixel for free. As part of the sale, Google is offering a flat $100 discount on Pixel 7. This reduces the price to $499.

The company also offers enhanced trade-in pricing, and with the right device, you can get a Pixel 7 for free this Black Friday. Trade-in value is higher for iPhone and Samsung devices. , even the 2019 iPhone 11 is priced at a solid $495, meaning you can upgrade to the Pixel 7 for free.

2. Google Pixel Buds ProGoogle Pixel Buds Pro

After a few tries, Google finally nailed the experience with the Pixel Buds Pro.The earbuds offer solid sound quality and decent ANC. And with a $50 discount this Black Friday, the value offered by the Pixel Buds Pro can’t be beat.

After some trial and error, Google finally launched a pair of premium earbuds that offer great sound quality and decent ANC with the Pixel Buds Pro. There are other useful features such as support, wireless charging, etc. This is backed by solid battery life, with the Buds Pro lasting up to 31 hours with the charging case.

However, at $200, the Pixel Buds Pro always felt a little pricey and faced stiff competition from some of the best wireless earbuds. Get the Pixel Buds Pro for just $150 on Black Friday. This is a $50 discount. This is his one of the best Black Friday earphone deals you shouldn’t miss. Other popular earbuds are also heavily discounted at shopping events, but the $150 value offered by the Pixel Buds Pro is hard to beat.

3. Nest Thermostat Google Nest Thermostat

The Nest Thermostat is Google’s entry-level smart thermostat that helps you save money on your electricity bill by automatically turning off your HVAC system when you’re not at home or the office. Designed for do-it-yourself installation, the Nest Thermostat is great value for money, especially at a discounted price.

Black Friday is the perfect time to jump on the smart thermostat bandwagon. If your home or office doesn’t have a complicated HVAC setup, the entry-level Nest Thermostat is perfect. As mentioned in the review, the thermostat is easy to set up and works reliably. It’s also smarter than a regular thermostat, but it can be a little slower to use and looks fine. .

Get the Nest Thermostat for under $100 this Black Friday. The thermostat is available for $90 after a $40 discount, making it one of the best deals on Google hardware during the ongoing shopping event.

4. Google Pixel Watch

Source: Google

google pixel watch

Google’s first Wear OS smartwatch is also the only non-Fitbit wearable on the market with Fitbit integration. The Pixel Watch offers smooth performance in a classy design that more than makes up for its other shortcomings.

The Pixel Watch is Google’s first Wear OS smartwatch, and it shows. Wearables aren’t perfect, but they’ve helped rekindle developer interest in the Wear OS ecosystem. Especially if you have a Samsung phone, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a better choice and our favorite Android smartwatch. It’s time to get it.

Starting at $349, the Pixel Watch doesn’t come cheap. Take advantage of Black Friday sales at various retailers and get your watch for $50 off. That brings the price down to $300, which is still expensive for what the watch offers but at least leaves a slightly smaller hole in your wallet.Google also offers six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium. is bundled with your smartwatch. However, to be eligible, you must not have subscribed to any service yet.

However, the deal is only for the Wi-Fi variant of the watch – you’ll have to pay a whopping $400 for the LTE variant.

5. Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is another great mid-range phone from the company that delivers on all the essential aspects. Performance, battery life, and imaging are all excellent, with the phone exceeding its weight.

Want a cheap spare phone this Black Friday? Or maybe you just want to try out the Pixel and don’t want to spend your money on the Pixel 7 series? The Google Pixel 6a offers nearly the same experience and is available for as low as $300 for Black Friday. If you have a phone lying around, trade it in and get the phone for an even lower price. Google is ready to pay $250 for the old Pixel 4a. That means you can upgrade to the Pixel 6a for an extra $50 out of your pocket.

The Pixel 6a was already a great choice at its $450 MSRP. However, after the $150 discount, it becomes a no-brainer for anyone looking to buy a cheap Android phone.

6. Nest Audio Google Nest Audio

The Nest Audio is a great speaker with great sound quality, and access to Google Assistant is another highlight. You can pair two speakers in a stereo setting for an even better experience.

Nest Audio is one of the best smart speakers you can buy. With a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter, this speaker offers excellent sound quality. And thanks to three far-field mics, the speaker can pick up your voice from across the room. You can also pair two speakers for stereo pairing and enjoy even better sound quality.

On Black Friday, Google will give Nest Audio a flat $50 discount, bringing the price down to $50. But the best deal is a two-pack of speakers, available for $90. That’s $10 less than the retail price of a single unit. This is a great deal, especially since the speakers sound so great and pair easily for a stereo setup.

