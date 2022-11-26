Toyota unveils sporty new 2023 Prius, bets on hybrid tech to close EV gap





Hybrid cars are becoming more popular each year, with more than 454,000 on the road last year. The Prius was one of the first hybrid cars and he one of the most popular cars. With Prius sales declining in recent years, Toyota hopes to reverse that trend with its latest model.

Toyota has unveiled the 2023 Prius, the latest model in its 23-year-old sedan line. The first Prius, introduced in 1997, was one of the world’s first electric vehicles, and Toyota has continued this trend, increasing the power and efficiency of its hybrid vehicles ever since.

The company claims its latest model is the most efficient hybrid ever. Investors may wonder how further advances in hybrid vehicles will affect Toyota’s stock price and earnings.

Rise of electric vehicles

Electric and hybrid vehicles seem like a relatively new development in response to growing concerns about climate change and our reliance on foreign oil, but they have a much longer history than many might expect.

The first electric cars were built in the 1800s, but they were mostly tinkerers and inventor experiments. By 1900, there were approximately 30,000 electric vehicles in the world. They were used as taxis in the US and UK and set land speed records.

Advances in internal combustion engines have accelerated and electric vehicles have lost their way. In the 1960s, the United States passed laws encouraging the production of electric vehicles. The 1973 oil embargo prompted automakers to start developing hybrid engines that could use both electricity and gasoline to improve fuel efficiency without sacrificing gasoline’s benefits such as range and power.

Honda released the first production hybrid in the United States in 1999. Toyota was not far behind, releasing the Prius worldwide in 2000. Fully electric cars are also gaining popularity, with newer EVs capable of driving hundreds of miles on a single charge. A fast charging station increases the effective range.

Can hybrids fill the gap?

Many automakers expect their car lines to be almost fully electric by 2030. In fact, some states passed laws banning the sale of gasoline cars in the 2030s. Advances in battery technology and further infrastructure investment will allow EVs to travel farther and find places to charge more easily. Additionally, modern EVs tend to have a lower cost of ownership than gasoline vehicles when maintenance and fuel costs are taken into account.

Meanwhile, many are turning to hybrid vehicles to enjoy the benefits of electric vehicles without losing the range of gasoline vehicles. Many automakers hope that hybrid vehicles can bridge the gap between the gasoline-powered cars of yesteryear and fully electric vehicles.

Gasoline vehicles still outsell hybrids and EVs, with about 12 million new conventional vehicles sold in 2020. Many people seem unwilling to give up the power and range that gasoline vehicles offer, or pay the high cost of hybrid and electric vehicles. .

But the trend is showing a bright spot for eco-friendly cars. Hybrid sales have increased over the past few years, from 9,400 He in 2000 to 454,900 He in 2021. But electric cars are already starting to catch up with hybrids. The American purchased 240,100 fully electric EVs in 2020, compared to just 104,500 in 2017 and zero before 2010.

Hybrid vehicles may be just what the market is asking for. They offer people a way to improve fuel efficiency without having to deal with all the shortcomings of a fully electric vehicle.

toyota new prius

Toyota hopes to see continued growth in the popularity of hybrid vehicles with the new Prius it unveiled at the kickoff event of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The company understands that the Prius has become synonymous with hybrid vehicles, and Toyota designed the car with that in mind. His vice president and general manager, Dave Christ, said: All-new he believes the 2023 Prius and Prius Prime will continue this important legacy.

The new Prius pursues comfort and functionality while being sporty. At the same time, it is built with fuel economy and power in mind. With 194 horsepower, it can go from 0 to 60 in 7.0 seconds while maintaining a fuel efficiency of 57 mpg.

The car comes in three grades, with the luxury model including features like wireless phone charging, alloy wheels, parking assist with automatic braking, and heated seats.

The car also includes the latest Toyota Safety Sense features such as lane departure warning, pre-collision system, automatic high beams and Proactive Driving Assist.

What investors should know

Final pricing and a release date have yet to be announced, but investors are curious to see what impact this latest vehicle will have on Toyota’s bottom line.

Prius is one of the largest brand names for hybrid vehicles. At Toyota alone, he has sold over 5 million hybrid vehicles in North America and over 20 million worldwide, and the company understands the market well and helps create demand.

Sales of electric vehicles are growing in the United States, but hybrids remain popular and are growing rapidly.

Historically, interest in hybrid and electric vehicles has been closely tied to gasoline prices. Given the high prices these days, interest in these vehicles has never been higher. But as inflation begins to ease and gas prices fall, fewer people may be willing to pull the trigger on expensive hybrids.

As EVs grow in popularity and more automakers switch to EVs, hybrids may fade away. And if gas continues to decline again, fewer people will be interested in fuel-efficient cars. If gas prices rise and are expected to remain high, investing in a hybrid could be a strong option.

We also need to consider the wider hybrid market. The Prius is a strong brand, but sales of the Prius have been declining in recent years due to competition from other manufacturers. Sales he peaked in 2012 with 236,659, but the company only sold his 59,010 Prius last year.

Conclusion

Hybrid and electric vehicles have gained popularity in recent years, but their market share is still relatively small compared to gasoline vehicles. Nevertheless, many automakers expect to move to fully electric vehicles by the end of the 2010s.

With the Prius, Toyota has one of the oldest brands in the hybrid market. Investors hope the Prius will be able to bridge the gap between gasoline-powered vehicles and soon-to-be standardized electric vehicles. We need to consider whether the downward trend in sales can be reversed.

