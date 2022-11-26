Google Has Official Mastodon Accounts, But It’s Not What You Think





Yet another (small) win for Fediverse

With Elon Musk currently (at least before) leading one of the best social media apps, Twitter, and generally wreaking havoc, many users are looking for alternatives. One of his leading contenders for attention is He Mastodon, a decentralized social network made up of multiple “federated” independent running servers that can connect to each other. The current pain point is probably the same obstacle facing all up-and-coming social networks: adoption. But now Google among all companies is starting his Mastodon existence.

Earlier this week, we discovered a post from a Mastodon account belonging to Google. But be careful with your wording. This is not Google’s primary social presence, but the new home of the Google Search Liaison account. There is an official Search Liaison account for Danny Sullivan, his one of the leading instances of Mastodon, mastodon.social, and his Public Liaison for Search on Google. Both accounts appear to be all-in — their bios instruct people to follow them on Mastodon for “latest updates,” and the tweet says it was “cross-posted from Mastodon.” says.

While this is an attractive development for Mastodon devotees, it does not necessarily mean that Google has fully embraced Mastodon. The company may be concerned about Twitter’s demise in the coming weeks, but it doesn’t appear to be moving away from the platform just yet. The fact that it has an established presence is encouraging for the prospects of this platform. I would love to see more Google accounts to give you more confidence about this, but I don’t have one at the moment.

If you want to stay up to date with Google Search, we recommend following this account on Mastodon. Mastodon is likely to be the main location from now on.

In other semi-related news, did you know that Android Police also has a Mastodon? Follow us if you jumped over from Twitter. We’re not Google, but we’re also (sometimes) cool.

