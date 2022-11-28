Best Cyber ​​Monday Apple Accessories Deals Available Today





Earlier today we shared a huge list of deals on Apple products for Cyber ​​Monday, but now we’re shifting our focus to selling accessories from popular third-party retailers. Includes discounts on Ecobee, Twelve South, Nomad, Satechi and more.

If you read our Black Friday coverage, many of these deals look very similar. Most retailers continue their Black Friday sales and promotions through Cyber ​​Monday, so if you missed it last week, it’s your chance to save on these Apple-related accessories.

Sonos

Today is the last day of the Sonos Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday event with discounts on six accessories. This includes speakers, subwoofers and soundbars, no coupon code required. Sales on Sonos products are rare, so check the sale soon if you’re interested.

Ecobee

Ecobee’s Cyber ​​Monday sale runs through November 30, with the best prices of the year on the company’s smart thermostats and camera accessories. Below, I’m sharing a deal from Ecobee itself, as well as some matching prices on Amazon.

Satechi

At Satechi, when you spend less than $149 on the site (using code BFCM25) you get 25% off sitewide and when you spend over $150 (using code BFCM30) you get 30% off. This sale ends today.

zag

ZAGG is hosting one of the longest Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday events, offering 40% off sitewide through December 5th. This sale covers up to 3 items in your cart and includes all ZAGG brands (Mophie, InvisibleShield, and Gear4).

Mophie’s charging products make great holiday gifts, including wireless chargers, Lightning cables, USB-C accessories and battery cases. Once you find up to 3 items to buy, the discount will automatically be applied to your cart.

twelve south

Twelve South’s Cyber ​​Monday event offers discounts on most Apple accessories this week. This includes discounts on MacBook stands, iPad stands, iPhone cases, wireless chargers, and more.

anchor

As usual, Anker is saving big on various charging accessories for Cyber ​​Monday. This includes selling USB-C chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe compatible chargers, solar generators, USB-C hubs, and more.

Anker’s Cyber ​​Monday event runs until December 4th, with new discounts every day until the sale ends.

bridge

Brydge saves you keyboards compatible with Apple’s iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro tablets. The company’s Black Friday sale also includes discounts on Vertical Docks for MacBook Pros.

nimble

Nimble is hosting a variety of sales this Cyber ​​Monday, including on Nimble’s own website, Verizon’s website, and Target’s website. Nimble’s own sale offers up to 60% off all products sitewide and ends December 2nd.

Verizon is selling the Apollo Wireless Pad at 50% off through December 25th. On Cyber ​​Monday, you can get 40% off Champ Portable Chargers from Nimble on Verizon.

At Target, the sale runs until December 2nd. Get 25% off Nimble products and 50% off Apollo Wireless Pads during this period.

Nomad

Nomad’s Cyber ​​Monday Sale offers 30% off all Nomad products sitewide through November 29th. No code required. You’ll also get extra discounts on outlet merchandise (final sale).

Hyper

Hyper is running a Cyber ​​Monday event through November 29th with up to 60% off dozens of chargers, battery packs, hubs, docks, cables, sleeves and more.

case

Casetify’s Cyber ​​Monday sale ends November 30th. Buy 1 accessory for 15% off, buy 2 for 25% off, buy 3 for 30% off during the event. This applies to all products on the Casetify website, not just cases.

for a moment

Moment offers up to 60% off cameras, lenses, bags, mobile accessories and more.

Specifically, iPhone cases starting at $4.99, 20% off MagSafe mounts, up to 40% off camera bags and backpacks, up to 50% off camera lens filters, and iPhone lenses starting at $79.99.

Jabra

Jabra holiday prices apply until December 4th and are available at multiple retailers. Below, we’ll focus on Amazon deals for Jabra headphones, mostly covering the company’s in-ear headphones.

keyboard

Das Keyboard’s Cyber ​​Monday Sale includes $40 off Das Keyboard 5QS and Das Keyboard 4Q at Amazon and up to half off accessories. For keyboards, you have to clip the coupon on the page to see the deals.

Adobe

Adobe is running a number of specials this season, starting with 27% off Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals ($54.99 to $39.99/month).

Students and teachers can get Creative Cloud All Apps for 71% off ($54.99 to $15.99/month), marking the best price on the platform this year. Both of these prices are for the first year only, regular prices resume at the end of his year.

Jackery

Jackery is offering up to 33% off popular power station accessories this Cyber ​​Monday. Please note that shoppers must clip the coupon on the page to see the discount on all deals listed below.

pad & quill

The Pad & Quill website has quite a few Cyber ​​Monday specials running, and the discounts will continue until the end of the month. Save on MacBook Pro cases, iPhone cases, cord organizers, Apple Watch bands and more.

function 101

Function 101 offers up to 40% discount on holiday bundle collection. These bundles include desk and charging accessories for Mac, button remotes for Apple TV, BentoStack, and more.

grid studio

Grid Studio offers 15% off all products sitewide when you use code BF15 at checkout. This is a carryover from the Black Friday sale. The retailer is known for dismantling high-tech products such as iPhones, iPod Touches and iPads.

If you’re shopping for a tech lover this season, frames from Grid Studio are a great gift. This sale ends today.

