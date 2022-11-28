Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy as FTX ripple effect spreads





Filing Comes Weeks After FTX Collapses FTX Listed as BlockFis No.2 Creditor Bitcoin Drops Over 70% From 2021 Peak

Nov 28 (Reuters) – Crypto lender BlockFi announced Monday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The lawsuit in New Jersey comes amid a plunge in cryptocurrency prices. The price of Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, is down more than 70% from its 2021 peak.

The BlockFis Chapter 11 restructuring highlights significant asset contagion risks associated with the crypto ecosystem,” said Monser Hussain, Senior Director, Fitch Ratings.

New Jersey-based BlockFi, founded by Zac Prince, said in its bankruptcy filing that its substantial exposure to FTX caused a liquidity crisis. FTX filed for protection in the US in early November after a trader withdrew his $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance gave up bailout trading.

In Monday’s court filing, BlockFi listed FTX as its second largest creditor, owing $275 million on an extended loan earlier this year. It said it owed more than 100,000 creditors. The company also said in a separate filing that it plans to lay off his two-thirds of its 292 employees.

Under a deal signed with FTX in July, BlockFi received a $400 million revolving line of credit, with FTX having the option to purchase it for up to $240 million.

BlockFi’s bankruptcy filing comes after BlockFi’s biggest competitors Celsius Network and Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy in July, citing extreme market conditions that caused losses for both companies.

Crypto lenders, the de facto banks of the crypto industry, boomed during the pandemic, luring retail customers with double-digit rates in exchange for crypto deposits. Conversely, institutional investors such as hedge funds seeking to place leveraged bets paid higher interest rates to borrow money from lenders who profited from the difference.

Cryptocurrency lenders do not need to hold capital or liquidity buffers like traditional lenders and are at risk when a lack of collateral forces them and their customers to suffer large losses. Some people have noticed that

creditor list

BlockFi’s largest creditor is Ankura Trust, which represents creditors in stressful situations and owes $729 million. Valar Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with Peter Thiel, owns a 19% stake in BlockFi.

BlockFi also lists the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as one of its largest creditors, with a claim of $30 million. In February, a BlockFi subsidiary agreed to pay $100 million to the SEC and 32 states to settle claims related to a retail cryptocurrency lending product the company provided to approximately 600,000 investors.

BlockFi said in a blog post that the Chapter 11 lawsuit will help the company stabilize its business and maximize value for all stakeholders.

“Acting in the best interests of our clients is our number one priority and will continue to lead our way,” said BlockFi.

BlockFi has previously suspended withdrawals from its platform, acknowledging that it has “substantial exposure” to FTX and its affiliated entities, including “the obligations Alameda owes us to FTX.com. Includes assets held and unused amounts from credit lines with FTX.US.” .”

In its bankruptcy filing, BlockFi said it had hired Kirkland & Ellis and Haynes & Boone as bankruptcy attorneys and Berkeley Research Group as financial advisor.

As of the end of June, a third of BlockFi’s $1.8 billion outstanding loans were unsecured, according to the company.

origin

BlockFi was founded in 2017 by Prince and Flori Marquez, current CEOs of the company. BlockFi’s website says it’s headquartered in Jersey City, but also has offices in New York, Singapore, Poland, and Argentina.

In July, Prince tweeted, “It’s time to stop putting.”

BlockFi in the same bucket/sentence as Voyager and Celsius. ”

“Two months ago we looked ‘same’. They shut down, resulting in imminent loss for clients,” he said.

According to a BlockFi profile published by Inc earlier this year, Prince grew up in San Antonio, Texas, and used online poker tournament winnings to fund his college education at the University of Oklahoma and Texas State University. Before starting BlockFi with Marquez, he worked at broker-dealer Orchard Platforms and lease-to-ownlender Gibby, now called Catapult (KPLT.O).

Marquez previously worked at Bond Street, a small business lending firm that merged with Goldman Sachs in 2017, according to Inc.

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington, Nichet Nishant and Manya Saini in Bangalore, and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Additional reporting by Dietrich Nout, Editing by Megan Davis, Conor Humphries and Matthew Lewis

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

