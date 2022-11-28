iPhone 15 uses Sony’s ‘cutting-edge’ image sensor for improved low-light performance





According to a Nihon Keizai Shimbun report, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 models will feature Sony’s latest “state-of-the-art” image sensors.

Compared to standard sensors, Sony’s image sensors double the saturation signal for each pixel to let in more light and reduce underexposure and overexposure. Nikkei, for example, states that it can capture people’s faces better even in strong backlight.

Sony uses a semiconductor architecture that puts the photodiode and transistor on separate layers, so more photodiodes can be used. It’s not clear if all “iPhone 15” models will use the new sensor technology, or if Apple will limit it to the high-end “Pro” “iPhone 15” models.

At the moment, there are rumors that the “iPhone 15” Pro will come with some unique features not available on the standard “iPhone 15” model: zoom camera technology.

Apple is working on a periscope telephoto lens that will improve the optical zoom capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing up to 10x optical zoom to match some Android smartphones on the market.

The Sony image sensor technology discussed here could be used for the wide-angle camera, which Apple considers the iPhone’s “main” camera, as Apple typically uses different technology for each lens.

popular stories

Best Cyber ​​Monday iPhone Deals Available Today

Mobile operators have always saved big on the latest iPhone models during the holiday season, and Cyber ​​Monday is no exception. Tracking notable offers for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. To save even more, keep an eye out for older models like the iPhone 13. Note: MacRumors is an affiliated partner with some of these vendors. Click…

All Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get

Black Friday is technically over, but many Apple products are still heavily discounted all weekend leading up to Cyber ​​Monday. In this article, we’ll show you all the Apple devices that have notable Black Friday deals still available. We’ll update it whenever price changes and new deals arrive, so keep an eye out if you don’t see the sale you’re looking for yet. Notes:…

Best Cyber ​​Monday iPad Deals Available Today

Since the Black Friday deals ended, Cyber ​​Monday deals are in full swing and we’re seeing huge discounts on Apple devices. It highlights the highest sales of all Apple product lines. In this article, you’ll find the best Cyber ​​Monday sales for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. Click on the link to make it…

Friday, November 25, 2022 2:58 am PST by Sami Fathi

An Apple engineer addressed the lack of lossless audio support in the 2nd generation AirPods Pro in a new interview. The current Bluetooth technology in the AirPods lineup means Apple’s audio products don’t support Apple Music Lossless audio. Apple has previously hinted that it may develop its own codec and connection standard to support high quality based on AirPlay…

The Best Cyber ​​Monday iMac and MacBook Deals Available Today

Our Cyber ​​Monday coverage continues with the lowest prices for MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, and iMacs. As with all holiday sales, we don’t know how long these will last. Prices are always fluctuating, so if you see something you want, buy it now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. Click the link to purchase and…

Phone 1 shows AirPods battery level after latest OS update

Nothing Phone 1 users started receiving the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update today. This adds support for displaying the battery percentage of connected AirPods, as well as other improvements and bug fixes. If you own a Nothing Phone 1,[設定]->[システム]->[システム アップデート]You can check for OTA updates by going to Note that AirPods battery level display is not yet supported.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Apple Watch Deals Available Today

We keep track of all the best Apple product discounts for Cyber ​​Monday. The Apple Watch also makes a great gift for the holiday season, so you can find solid discounts now. Here are the best Cyber ​​Monday deals for Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/28/iphone-15-sony-image-sensor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos