BlockFi Files For Bankruptcy As FTX Fallout Spreads





BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lender aimed at casual investors aspiring part of the cryptocurrency geek, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, bankruptcy due to its financial ties to FTX.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, BlockFi markets primarily to retail investors, offering crypto-backed loans in minutes without a credit check or paying high interest on crypto deposits. provided a new account. As of last year, the lender claimed he had over 450,000 retail customers.

On Monday, BlockFi, which was founded in 2017, filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey. That implosion is the latest example of an industry built on shaky foundations, with companies so intertwined that one wobble could unleash financial chaos.

BlockFi is not the first cryptocurrency lender to file for bankruptcy. In July, two of his rivals, Celsius Network and Voyager Digital, went bankrupt within a week of him. They were struggling to right themselves after a spring market panic that saw the value of many high-profile cryptocurrencies plummet. Bitcoin alone has fallen 20% in a week.

Since then, BlockFi has been reeling. To stabilize itself, the lender signed a deal with FTX in June. This was seen as a safety net at the time, given the exchange’s credibility and dominance in the crypto industry. FTX essentially agreed to provide the company with a $400 million line of credit that BlockFi could use as needed.

The aftermath of FTX’s downfall The cryptocurrency exchange’s sudden collapse has stunned the industry. Spectacular rise and fall: Who is Sam Bankman Freed and how did he become the face of cryptocurrency? The Daily charted the epic rise and fall of the man behind FTX. A symbiotic relationship: Mr. Bankman-Frieds built his FTX to partially support his business trading his first company, Alameda Research. Lost Assets: FTX lawyers say a significant portion of the company’s assets have been stolen or lost, casting doubt on its ability to recover billions of dollars in cryptocurrency lost by its customers.A to influence Bid for: In just three years, Bankman-Fried has built a massive undertaking to convince politicians, regulators and nonprofits to back his cryptocurrency goals. Here’s how.

In announcing the funding, BlockFi CEO Zac Prince said it will provide access to capital that will further strengthen the company’s balance sheet. The deal also gave FTX the option to purchase his BlockFi.

BlockFi has since borrowed $275 million from a subsidiary of FTX, according to the bankruptcy filing. This economic turmoil meant that when FTX went bankrupt and was forced to file for bankruptcy amid corporate failures and questionable management revelations, BlockFi began to struggle too.

Days after the exchange’s collapse, BlockFi told its customers that they were unable to withdraw their deposits due to their significant exposure to FTX. This includes additional funds that the company wanted to withdraw under the contract, as well as other assets held on the FTX platform.

In a filing Monday, BlockFi said it had about $257 million in cash on hand to support its bankrupt business. The company said in court filings that it has more than 100,000 creditors and $10 billion in assets and liabilities. It also said it would significantly cut costs such as personnel costs. As of last year, 850 people were employed.

BlockFi also said it would focus on recovering all obligations owed to the company, including those by FTX. doing.

FTX’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, who previously headed bankrupt Enron, says the corporate dysfunction at FTX is unprecedented. Legal experts say it could take years to dissolve and recover the assets.

Regulators were already scrutinizing BlockFi. In February, the Securities and Exchange Commission reached a $100 million settlement with the company’s lending arm for providing loans without registering as a security and failing to register as an investment firm. We also discovered that they made false and misleading statements about the risk level of their loan portfolio and lending activities.

BlockFi still owes the SEC $30 million, making it the fourth largest creditor, according to the bankruptcy filing. FTX’s U.S. exchange parent company owes BlockFi’s second largest creditor, West Realm Shires, $275 million. The largest creditor at approximately $729 million is Ankura Trust Company, which specializes in managing loans to distressed companies.

Mark Renzi of Berkeley Research Group, BlockFi’s financial advisor, said from the beginning BlockFi has actively shaped the cryptocurrency industry and worked to advance the sector. BlockFi expects a transparent process that achieves the best possible outcome for all clients and other stakeholders.

BlockFis’ other bankruptcy advisors include law firm Haynes and Boone, investment bank Moelis & Company, and strategic advisor C Street Advisory Group.

