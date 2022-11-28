Nvidia AI Plays Minecraft, Wins AI Conference Awards





Expansion / MineDojo’s AI can perform complex tasks in Minecraft.

NVIDIA

A paper describing MineDojo, Nvidia’s generalist AI agent that can perform actions from prompts written in Minecraft, won the Outstanding Datasets and Benchmarks Paper Award at the 2022 NeurIPS (Neural Information Processing Systems) conference, Nvidia said. revealed on Monday.

To train the MineDojo framework to play Minecraft, researchers 730,000 Minecraft YouTube videos (with over 2.2 billion words transcribed), 7,000 scraped Minecraft wiki web pages, and 340,000 Reddit. Posts and 6.6 million Reddit comments describing Minecraft gameplay given to the MineDojo framework.

From this data, researchers created a custom transformer model called MineCLIP that associates video clips with specific in-game Minecraft activities. As a result, MineDojo agents can be told what to do in-game using advanced natural language, such as “find a pyramid in the desert” or “build a nether portal and enter it”. performs a series of steps. I need it to make it happen in the game.

Examples of tasks that MineDojo can perform.

NVIDIA

MineDojo aims to generalize learned actions and create flexible agents that can be applied to different in-game behaviors. As Nvidia writes, “Researchers have long trained autonomous AI agents in video game environments such as StarCraft, Dota and Go, but these agents are typically experts in a few tasks. So researchers at Nvidia turned to the world’s most popular game, Minecraft, to develop a scalable training framework for generalist agents that can successfully perform a variety of open-ended tasks. ”

advertisement

NVIDIA

The award-winning paper “MINEDOJO: Building Open-Ended Enbodied Agents with Internet-Scale Knowledge” was published in June. Its authors include her Linxi Fan and Guanzhi Wang from Nvidia, Yunfan Jiang, Ajay Mandlekar, Yuncong Yang, Haoyi Zhu, Andrew Tang, De-An Huang, Yuke Zhu, and her Anima Anandkumar from various academic institutions. will be

A working example of MineDojo can be seen on the official website, and the code for MineDojo and MineCLIP is available on GitHub.

